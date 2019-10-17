Mike Tuck's Central Division preview: Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers

Sky Sports NBA analyst Mike Tuck previews the NBA’s Central Division, offers his prediction for division winners and invites you to have your say in our poll.

Central Division: 2018-19 standings Milwaukee Bucks – 60-22

Indiana Pacers – 48-34

Detroit Pistons – 41-41

Chicago Bulls – 22-60

Cleveland Cavaliers – 19-63

Tuck's take

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off an MVP year and is going to be so confident heading into this season.

The next leap in his game has to come from his shooting. He needs to start shooting threes consistently off the dribble and the catch-and-shoot. He also needs to get up more treys per game. All of that will take that will take time.

The Bucks have a solid starting five, but they will miss Malcolm Brogdon, who did so much for them, especially little things that don't show up on the stat sheet.

But they'll still be the strongest team in this division and, alongside Philadelphia, in the East as a whole.

Speaking of Brogdon, Milwaukee's loss is Indiana's gain but I think there is a lot of uncertainty around the Pacers heading into this season.

They are waiting for Victor Oladipo to return from a long-term injury. There is still no timetable for when he comes back. Darren Collison's retirement hurts them. Thaddeus Young leaving in free agency hurts too.

But overall they remain a well-coached team and I think they'll still be good.

I don't expect the remaining three Central teams to reach the postseason. I'm not sure what to expect from the Bulls but I don't think they'll make the playoffs. Neither will the Cavs.

Detroit have Derrick Rose who could help them. He still has plenty of fight in him and this is a fresh start with an organisation that has already has some big pieces like Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

The Pistons have shown their confidence in Rose and I think him coming back to the East is a good move. He needs to keep that chip on his shoulder.

Who wins the Central? Milwaukee, with Indiana also making the playoffs

