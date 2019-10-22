Indiana Pacers sign Domantas Sabonis to $77m extension

Domantas Sabonis signed a four-year, $77m contract extension with the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports.

Sabonis, who was reportedly on the trade block, becomes a part of the core along with Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo.

ESPN reported Sabonis can push his total earnings over four years to $85m, citing information from agent Greg Lawrence.

The 23-year-old Sabonis was acquired along with Oladipo from Oklahoma City in 2017 in the Paul George trade.

Sabonis averaged 14.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season and led all NBA bench players with 27 double-doubles. He is expected to be in the starting line-up this season.

Turner signed a similar four-year extension last October. Brogdon joined the Pacers in free agency after helping the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the Eastern Conference last season.

Oladipo is working his way back from a torn quadriceps tendon. He has been sidelined since surgery in January but is shooting and slowly working into on-court activities.

Image: Jaylen Brown drops the hammer on Jarrett Allen

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown agreed to a four-year, $115m contract extension, his agent told ESPN on Monday.

The extension, confirmed by agent Jason Glushon, keeps Brown in Boston through the 2023-24 season at an average of $28.75m per season.

The No 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The two sides were facing a Monday deadline to work out an extension. If one hadn't been reached, he would have become a restricted free agent next summer.

Brown, who turns 23 on Thursday, averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 74 games (25 starts) last season. Those numbers were down from his 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in his second NBA campaign in 2017-18.

Image: Taurean Prince of the Atlanta Hawks shoots a free throw during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Taurean Prince agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets. The deal is worth up to $29m, ESPN reported.

The Nets announced the deal Monday before the deadline for members of the 2016 draft class to sign extensions.

Prince was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in July as part of the massive roster overhaul that included big names Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

Prince, 25, averaged a team-high 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes per game with the Nets in the preseason.

Image: Joe Johnson in action for the Triplets in the BIG3 league

The Detroit Pistons waived seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

The veteran shooting guard, who parlayed his time in the BIG3 league into a deal with the Pistons in September, failed to earn the final roster spot. Power forward Christian Wood is being kept to provide frontcourt depth.

Johnson, 38, was named the 2019 MVP of the BIG3 league, which pits former NBA players in games of 3-on-3. Johnson played for the Triplets, who won the most recent BIG3 championship under head coach Lisa Leslie.

At 38, Johnson last played for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets in the 2017-18 season. The 16-year veteran has also played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, while making seven All-Star Game appearances, his last in 2013-14 with the Nets.

He has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his 17-year NBA career.

