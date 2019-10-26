Kyrie Irving hits clutch three-pointer as Nets top Knicks

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and make a clutch three-pointer reminiscent of his 2016 title-clinching shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers to earn the Brooklyn Nets a 113-109 victory over their city rivals the New York Knicks.

The Knicks had the momentum on the court and their fans cheering wildly in the stands. But the Nets had Irving.

He's the main reason that for now, all roads and bridges and tunnels point Brooklyn's way in New York's basketball rivalry.

2:32 Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets' visit to the New York Knicks in Week 1 of the NBA season

Irving scored 26 points and made a go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left after the Knicks had taken a late lead, and the Nets held on for a 113-109 victory on Friday night in the first meeting this season between New York's teams.

"Having a player like that, where you know that he can make plays down the stretch, it gives the team a lot of confidence," Nets forward Joe Harris said. "I don't think any one of us, when the Knicks got up by three there with a like a minute and a half to go, I don't think any of us were worried."

The Nets controlled much of the game and then responded just in time after the Knicks had surged ahead with a big fourth quarter.

Irving, who scored 50 points in an overtime loss in his Brooklyn debut, scored five straight points down the stretch after New York took a three-point lead.

"I just had to bring the guys, tell them to calm down," Irving said after the game. "We just had to get three solid possessions offensively and defensively, and down the stretch I feel like we made some big-time plays."

0:10 Kyrie Irving bamboozled the Knicks defense with his handles before scoring at the rim in Brooklyn's win over New York

Irving then hit a jumper and a step-back three-pointer from the right wing that was reminiscent of his game-winning triple in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals for Cleveland.

"He's a great player. A champion. Great players make great plays and that's what he did tonight," Knicks rookie RJ Barrett said. "Same shot he hit to win the championship against Golden State."

The Knicks had a chance to tie but Julius Randle lost the ball on a spin move under the basket and Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 20 points, closed it out for Brooklyn with two free throws.

