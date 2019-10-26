Kyrie Irving hits clutch three-pointer as Nets top Knicks

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and make a clutch three-pointer reminiscent of his 2016 title-clinching shot for the Cleveland Cavaliers to earn the Brooklyn Nets a 113-109 victory over their city rivals the New York Knicks.
Best-ever NBA offering on Sky Sports
Watch 134 live games and a new weekly NBA show featuring Ovie Soko on Sky Sports this season
The Knicks had the momentum on the court and their fans cheering wildly in the stands. But the Nets had Irving.
He's the main reason that for now, all roads and bridges and tunnels point Brooklyn's way in New York's basketball rivalry.
Irving scored 26 points and made a go-ahead three-pointer with 22 seconds left after the Knicks had taken a late lead, and the Nets held on for a 113-109 victory on Friday night in the first meeting this season between New York's teams.
"Having a player like that, where you know that he can make plays down the stretch, it gives the team a lot of confidence," Nets forward Joe Harris said. "I don't think any one of us, when the Knicks got up by three there with a like a minute and a half to go, I don't think any of us were worried."
Heat @ Bucks free on Sky Sports
Watch Heat @ Bucks 4 on Saturday at 10pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube
The Nets controlled much of the game and then responded just in time after the Knicks had surged ahead with a big fourth quarter.
Irving, who scored 50 points in an overtime loss in his Brooklyn debut, scored five straight points down the stretch after New York took a three-point lead.
"I just had to bring the guys, tell them to calm down," Irving said after the game. "We just had to get three solid possessions offensively and defensively, and down the stretch I feel like we made some big-time plays."
Irving then hit a jumper and a step-back three-pointer from the right wing that was reminiscent of his game-winning triple in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals for Cleveland.
"He's a great player. A champion. Great players make great plays and that's what he did tonight," Knicks rookie RJ Barrett said. "Same shot he hit to win the championship against Golden State."
NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports
Watch Warriors @ Thunder live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday at 7:30pm
The Knicks had a chance to tie but Julius Randle lost the ball on a spin move under the basket and Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 20 points, closed it out for Brooklyn with two free throws.
Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.