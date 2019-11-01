Kendrick Nunn makes NBA history in Miami Heat win over Atlanta Hawks

Rookie guard Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat has set the NBA record for most points by an undrafted player through his first five games.

Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to add to his record-setting start and Miami beat Atlanta 106-97 on Thursday night, giving the Heat two wins over the Hawks in three days.

Nunn's 112 points are the highest total through the first five games for any undrafted player in NBA history. Connie Hawkins of the Phoenix Suns scored 105 points in his first five games of the 1969-70 season.

"It's surreal a little bit," Nunn said. "All I needed was the opportunity."

Nunn, a 6ft 2in guard from Oakland University in Michigan, began his career with 24 points against Memphis on October 23, and he has kept shooting. He has scored at least 24 points three times in Miami's first five games.

"He can shoot it," Hawks rookie Cam Reddish said. "I have a lot of respect for that guy."

Another record-setting rookie, Tyler Herro, had 17 points. Herro scored 29 points off the bench in the Heat's 112-97 win over Atlanta on Tuesday night to set a franchise record for a rookie reserve.

The rookies have helped Miami (4-1) enjoy a strong start.

Nunn and Herro are feeding off Jimmy Butler, who had 11 assists while scoring only five points. He added nine rebounds, six steals and blocked three shots.

"To tell you the truth, that was winning basketball today," Butler said.

Nunn was impressed by Butler's play, especially the assists. "That's huge, for your star player to be unselfish like that," Nunn said.

Butler had 21 points in his Heat debut on Tuesday night, but said he doesn't have to score big to do his job.

"I'm not here to score 50 points or whatever. ... If we win, I'm good."

