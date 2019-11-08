Ben Simmons is likely to miss three games with injured shoulder

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is likely to miss three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Thursday.

Haynes reported earlier Thursday that Simmons would have more tests on his shoulder after X-rays came back negative. Multiple outlets confirmed the diagnosis of a Grade 1 AC joint sprain.

Simmons sustained the injury on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. The 76ers play Friday night at Denver - live on Sky Sports Arena, then host Charlotte on Sunday and Cleveland on Tuesday before opening a three-game road trip.

The 23-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 6.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals after seven games, with the Sixers losing two straight following a 5-0 start.

The Rookie of the Year in 2017-18 and a first-time All-Star in 2018-19, Simmons owns career averages of 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 167 games (all starts).

The No 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU, Simmons sat out the 2016-17 season with a foot injury but has only missed four games since.

Philadelphia return to action in the early hours of Saturday morning on the road against the Denver Nuggets, live on Sky Sports Arena (2am).

