Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Ben Simmons leaves 76ers' loss to Jazz due to shoulder ailment

Thursday 7 November 2019 06:15, UK

Ben Simmons controls possession against the Utah Jazz
Image: Ben Simmons controls possession against the Utah Jazz

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons departed the 76ers' game against the Utah Jazz due to right shoulder soreness on Wednesday night.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

Simmons exited with 5:20 left in the first half at Salt Lake City. The team announced shortly before half-time that Simmons wouldn't return to the game.

The 23-year-old Australian appeared to hurt the shoulder initially less than four minutes into the game when he was looking to drive and hit the shoulder against Utah defender Royce O'Neale.

NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

NBA Saturday Primetime on Sky Sports

Watch Celtics @ Spurs live on Sky Sports Arena on Saturday at 10pm
Nuggets @ T-Wolves free on Sky Sports

Nuggets @ T-Wolves free on Sky Sports

Watch Nuggets @ T-Wolves on Sunday at 8:30pm via free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

Simmons winced and immediately grabbed for the shoulder. He had two points and two assists in 10 minutes before exiting.

According to reports, Simmons sustained a sprained AC joint and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

The 76ers lost the game 106-104, their second straight defeat after starting the season with five successive wins.

More on this story

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK