Ben Simmons leaves 76ers' loss to Jazz due to shoulder ailment

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons departed the 76ers' game against the Utah Jazz due to right shoulder soreness on Wednesday night.

Simmons exited with 5:20 left in the first half at Salt Lake City. The team announced shortly before half-time that Simmons wouldn't return to the game.

The 23-year-old Australian appeared to hurt the shoulder initially less than four minutes into the game when he was looking to drive and hit the shoulder against Utah defender Royce O'Neale.

Simmons winced and immediately grabbed for the shoulder. He had two points and two assists in 10 minutes before exiting.

According to reports, Simmons sustained a sprained AC joint and will be re-evaluated Thursday.

The 76ers lost the game 106-104, their second straight defeat after starting the season with five successive wins.

