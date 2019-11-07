Giannis Antetokounmpo fires for 38 points to lead Bucks past Clippers

The numbers are adding up quickly for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning MVP had 38 points and 16 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 on Wednesday night for their fourth victory in a row.

It's what he's done to start the season that really stands out.

Antetokounmpo became the first player in league history with 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in the first eight games of a season.

"He played the whole fourth quarter and was fabulous," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo had 13 points in 12 minutes during the fourth as Milwaukee repelled several threats by the Clippers, who kept getting within four only to come up short.

"Guys were physical with me but at the end of the day you've just got to keep doing what you're doing," Antetokounmpo said. "I was trying to make plays, try to stay aggressive. That's what my team-mates wanted me to do."

Antetokounmpo just missed a triple-double with nine assists. He has posted at least 10 rebounds and five assists in each of the first eight games this season, the first player to do that since at least 1972-73.

"He's a beast," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

The Bucks took 49 three-pointers. Antetokounmpo tied his career-high making four of his seven attempted triples.

"It makes a big difference," Budenholzer said. "We hopefully can open up the court and it gives different guys driving lanes. We want to keep shooting them."

The Clippers closed within four early in the fourth quarter, but Antetokounmpo reeled off seven straight points to keep the Bucks ahead 115-103.

"I just know he's always around the rim," former Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe said of team-mate Antetokounmpo. "Even though it's a bad play or whatnot, he's going to be under the rim, so I just find a way to get it to him."

Bledsoe added 20 points, and Brook Lopez had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

The Clippers erased an 11-point deficit in the third. They forced three ties, but each time Antetokounmpo answered for the Bucks. He dunked, hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws.

Milwaukee outscored the Clippers 15-6 to take a 98-89 lead into the fourth.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, who rested for the first half of a home back-to-back. He'll play against Portland on Thursday night.

"When he sits out we've just got to step up," said Lou Williams, who had 34 points and 11 assists. "They had us on our heels the whole game."

Montrezl Harrell had a career-high 34 points and 13 rebounds in his first start of the season. It don't mean nothing," he said in a low voice. "We lost. If we came up with one or two more stops, the game might have been different."

