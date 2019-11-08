Please select your default edition
Detroit Pistons clear Blake Griffin to resume basketball activities

Friday 8 November 2019 04:16, UK

Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on April 7, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The injury-plagued Detroit Pistons cleared star forward Blake Griffin to resume all basketball activities on Thursday.

Griffin, 30, has not played at all this season due to hamstring and knee injuries. The team said he will be monitored on a day-to-day basis before returning to the line-up.

The six-time All-Star averaged a career-high 24.5 points with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 75 games in his first full season with Detroit in 2018-19.

The Pistons, who are 4-5 entering Friday's game at the Indiana Pacers, provided injury updates on three other players on Thursday.

Derrick Rose attacks the basket against the Chicago Bulls
Image: Derrick Rose attacks the basket against the Chicago Bulls

Guard Derrick Rose has missed the last three games with a hamstring strain and is continuing treatment and rehab. He is also day-to-day. The 31-year-old is averaging 20.8 points and 6.3 assists in six games.

Guard Tim Frazier has also sat the last three games with a shoulder strain and remains day-to-day. He is averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 assists in six games.

Veteran point guard Reggie Jackson remains out with a stress reaction in his lower back. The 29-year-old has missed the Pistons' last seven games and is expected to be sidelined up to a month. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 assists in the first two contests.

