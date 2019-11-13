Kyle Kuzma hits key late three-pointers to lift Lakers past Suns

Kyle Kuzma had 23 points off the bench and hit a pair of key three-pointers down the stretch as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away from the host Phoenix Suns for a 123-115 victory on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night's NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 Phoenix Suns

Brooklyn Nets 114-119 Utah Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers 97-98 Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks 125-121 Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks 102-120 Chicago Bulls

Detroit Pistons 108-117 Miami Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder 85-111 Indiana Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers 99-107 Sacramento Kings

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, and LeBron James added 19 points and 11 assists.

James made a three-pointer and Kuzma sank two treys in a row in a 90-second stretch as the Lakers closed on a 12-2 run to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Suns, who have lost two of three, did not have a field goal in the final 3:28.

Dwight Howard had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers. Danny Green scored 14 points, and Rajon Rondo had five points and seven assists in 14 minutes in his return after missing the first nine games of the season due to a right calf strain.

Ricky Rubio and 21 points and 10 assists, Devin Booker 21 points and Aron Baynes 20 points for Phoenix. Baynes tied a career-high with four three-pointers.

The Suns, who sank 16-of-38 three-point attempts, have made at least 11 three-pointers in a franchise-record eight consecutive games. Dario Saric had four threes, and Rubio and Cam Johnson had three apiece.

The Lakers held a 109-102 lead after a Davis three-pointer with 6:12 remaining before the Suns went on an 8-0 run, Baynes capping the sequence with two free throws. However, James and Kuzma rescued Los Angeles.

Rudy Gobert converted the tie-breaking dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining as the Utah Jazz overcame a 15-point deficit and pulled out a 119-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets to remain unbeaten at home.

The Jazz improved to 6-0 in their own arena and remained the only unbeaten team at home in the Western Conference thanks to two clutch scores down the stretch by Gobert, whose baskets helped Utah complete the comeback from a 68-53 half-time deficit.

Gobert gave Utah a 114-112 lead by hitting a lay-up with 91 seconds left. After DeAndre Jordan's tip-in forged a 114-114 tie with 1:15 to go, Gobert used his size to get the go-ahead basket.

With 57.7 seconds left, Utah's Donovan Mitchell missed an off-balance floater but Gobert beat Jordan down the floor and easily converted the dunk with 55.6 seconds remaining for a 116-114.

The Nets had a chance to tie it again but Kyrie Irving's floater with 39.1 seconds left was short and Joe Ingles grabbed the rebound.

Brooklyn had another chance to win or tie after winning a coaches challenge on a foul call, but Irving's three-pointer with 7.6 seconds left was well short and Gobert seized the rebound with 4.4 seconds left.

Mike Conley split a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds left but Utah's Bojan Bogdanovic tapped the rebound to Mitchell, who clinched the win by sinking two free throws with one second to go.

Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points. Gobert contributed a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Irving led the Nets with 27 points but shot 10-of-30 from the field as Brooklyn dropped to 1-2 on a five-game road trip.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 16 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-97.

Embiid's dunk with 13.2 seconds left turned out to be the winning basket in a game that Cleveland led by five with five minutes left. The late hoop, following an empty possession from each team, put Philadelphia up by one.

On Cleveland's final possession, Kevin Love missed a three-point attempt. The ball bounced around with players diving all over the floor for the rebound, and the clock eventually ran out.

Josh Richardson scored 17 points, Ben Simmons returned from a two-game absence caused by a sprained shoulder to add 15, and Furkan Korkmaz contributed 10 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored eight points but went 0-for-11 from three-point territory.

Image: Joel Embiid celebrates a basket against Cleveland

Love and Jordan Clarkson each scored 20 points for the Cavaliers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Collin Sexton added 18 points while Tristan Thompson put up 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Clarkson scored seven points and hit a 3-pointer to cap an early 9-0 run in the fourth to give the Cavaliers an 87-82 lead. Reserve guard James Ennis III sparked the home crowd with a one-handed dunk, yet the Sixers still trailed 95-90 with 5:06 left.

Despite scuffling from three-point range, Harris put together consecutive baskets to cut Cleveland's lead to 97-96 with 1:36 remaining.

Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points and had 11 assists and Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds as the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 125-121.

The Hawks' Alex Len scored 17 and Kevin Huerter had 11 points before leaving with a left shoulder injury early in the second half.

Will Barton had 21 points, Nikola Jokic scored 20, Paul Millsap had 19 and Jamal Murray finished with 18 for Denver. Monte Morris added 14 off the bench for the Nuggets.

Image: Trae Young attacks the rim en route to 42 points against the Denver Nuggets

The Hawks led 98-89 after three, but Denver, like they did against the Philadelphia 76ers in their previous home game, made a run in the fourth quarter. Down by eight, the Nuggets went on a 10-2 run capped by Gary Harris' three-pointer and lay-up to tie it at 101 with 8:16 left.

Len hit three free throws and Young a 29-footer to put Atlanta back up by six. Young's floater in the lane with 3:55 left made it 114-106. Denver got within four points twice but Young closed it out from the foul line.

Bulls rookie Coby White set a franchise record with seven three-pointers in a quarter and Chicago pulled away for a 120-102 win over the visiting New York Knicks.

White made his first six three-pointers during a 22-0 run by the Bulls in the fourth quarter. He made history in front of his college coach, North Carolina's Roy Williams, who visited Chicago to see his former point guard in action.

A sellout crowd gave a standing ovation for White as he left with 1:31 to play. He finished with 27 points and made 7-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine added 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting for Chicago, which avenged an early-season loss against the Knicks. Wendell Carter Jr registered a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds. RJ Barrett added 21 points and nine assists.

Image: Coby White corrals possession against the New York Knicks

Chicago provided the turning point with their 22-point run to pull ahead 109-89 with 8:16 remaining. White electrified the crowd during the run by making four consecutive three-pointers. New York had led 89-87 before White's 12-point binge made it 99-89.

The Knicks called a full timeout to try to stop the game from slipping away. The plan failed. Bulls guard Kris Dunn made a quick layup, White made another three-pointer, Thaddeus Young scored on a tip-in shot and White buried his record-setting three-pointer to make it 109-89 with 5:51 to go.

Jimmy Butler had a season-high 13 assists to go with 20 points as the short-handed Miami Heat defeated the road-weary Detroit Pistons 117-108.

Heat center Bam Adebayo also had a double-double - 18 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Heat guard Kendrick Nunn also played well with 20 points as Miami used a 17-0 second-quarter run to improve to 4-0 at home this season.

Detroit, 1-5 on the road, were led by Luke Kennard, who had a game-high 22 points, all in the second half. He missed all seven of his first-half shots and shot 8-of-11 after the break.

The Pistons rested star forward Blake Griffin and starting point guard Derrick Rose, both of whom returned from injuries on Monday. Miami's long injury list starts meant they had just 10 available players, including two on loan from their development team: forward Chris Silva (eight points) and guard Daryl Macon (three points).

Still, the bruised and battered Heat raced to a 14-2 lead before settling for a 28-17 advantage after the first quarter. Miami led by as many as 29 points in the second quarter and took a 59-37 advantage into the break. Detroit cut the deficit to 13 points, but Miami rallied again, closing the third quarter with a 92-72 lead.

The fourth quarter featured more of the same ebb and flow. Detroit cut their deficit to just nine points at 99-90 with 6:05 left, but the Heat held off the Pistons for the win.

TJ Warren scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers took advantage of a dominant third quarter to cruise to a 111-85 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Indianapolis.

Warren shot 10-of-14 from the field and Indiana made 71 per cent of their attempts from the floor in the third quarter to record their seventh win in eight games.

Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and former Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis notched his fifth straight double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, who outscored Oklahoma City 34-20 in the third quarter.

Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 for Oklahoma City, who shot 1-for-18 from three-point range over the first three quarters.

The Thunder's Steven Adams finished with 10 points in 19 minutes in his return from a three-game absence due to a left knee contusion.

Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded season highs of 25 points, 10 assists and four steals to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 107-99 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Buddy Hield added 20 points and Nemanja Bjelica contributed season bests of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Sacramento won for the fourth time in the past five games. Harrison Barnes scored all 16 of his points in the second half, and Richaun Holmes added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and CJ McCollum added 24 for Portland, who fell for the fifth time in their past six games. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and Kent Bazemore scored 12.

Sacramento played without point guard De'Aaron Fox, who sprained his left ankle during practice on Monday and will miss at least three to four weeks.

The Kings trailed by three points at half time before erupting for 35 third-quarter points on 11-of-19 shooting. Hield buried back-to-back three-pointers to cap a half-opening 14-2 surge as the Kings took a 60-51 advantage.

Image: Bogdan Bogdanovic finishes at the rim against Portland

Bogdanovic drained two three-pointers during a 10-3 push as Sacramento stretched the lead to 93-78 with 6:57 left. Portland whittled away to get within 98-93 on a three-pointer by Anfernee Simons with 2:51 to play.

But Bjelica and Cory Joseph connected on triples, and Barnes added a lay-up during an 8-4 stretch that saw the Kings increase their lead to nine with 1:30 remaining. The Trail Blazers weren't able to move within less than seven the rest of the way.

