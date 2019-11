Ja Morant hits last-second game-winner as Grizzlies edge Hornets

Ja Morant celebrated his South Carolina homecoming by hitting a last-second game-winning lay-up to earn the Memphis Grizzlies a dramatic road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Morant's winning basket with 0.7 seconds remaining left the rookie flexing and shouting at the crowd and sent his father Tee racing down the sideline while pumping his knees high in the air, filled with excitement over his son's big moment.

With his parents sitting courtside and nearly 100 friends in the stands, Morant's game-winner capped a homecoming performance that went as well as he could have hoped.

The South Carolina native had his first double-double with 23 points and 11 assists to help the Grizzlies win consecutive games for the first time this season.

"It definitely felt good," Morant said. "Coach called the play, they switched and I just attacked."

Morant got a chuckle at his father's reaction, but wasn't surprised.

"That just shows how much he loves the game and how excited he was," Morant said. "I looked and he was already at half court. I was like, 'Bro, your seat is down on the baseline.' But that's just him. He is always hype."

The Hornets battled back from 10 down in the fourth quarter to tie it on a three-pointer by Devonte Graham from the top of the key with 22.7 seconds left. But after a timeout, Morant got a screen near the top of the key and drove left against Cody Martin and somehow got the lay-up to fall between three Hornets, including 7ft center Cody Zeller.

"I was just trying to contest it," Zeller said. "He made a tough shot."

Morant wouldn't repeat what he said to the crowd. "I'd rather not say," he said with a smile.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the goal was to have Morant make a play coming out of the timeout.

"Try to put Ja in a position where he could attack one-on-one to score, maybe play make for someone else and then have Brandon Clarke go crash the offensive boards," Jenkins said.

Jonas Valanciunas was one of the beneficiaries of Morant's passes, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Marko Guduric had 17 points.

Terry Rozier tied a career-high with 33 points on seven three-pointers for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games. Graham, who entered the game leading the team in points and assists, had 19 points in his first start of the season.

The Hornets led by 12 in the third quarter before the Grizzlies went on a 22-5 run led by Morant.

