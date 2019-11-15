Kristaps Porzingis gets hostile reception on MSG return

Kristaps Porzingis received a hostile New York reception on his return to Madison Square Garden with the Dallas Mavericks.

Kristaps Porzingis couldn't even hide from the taunts during the national anthem. He is an enemy now to Knicks fans, and they treated him as rudely as any foe that has played at Madison Square Garden in recent years.

New York seems happy to see Porzingis pic.twitter.com/zYrhmQSYNd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 15, 2019

"I get it around this league," Knicks forward Marcus Morris said, "but it was a different level."

Morris made a tie-breaking three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining as New York beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-103 on Thursday night.

3:31 Highlights of the Dallas Mavericks against the New York Knicks from Week 4 of the NBA

Porzingis was the No 4 pick in the 2015 draft who developed first into a fan favourite and then an All-Star. But he soured on the Knicks, and the fans have clearly soured on him.

They jeered him when the Mavs hit the floor for pre-game warmups, continued during the national anthem, when Porzingis won the opening tip and whenever else he touched the ball in the early going.

"I wouldn't say it affected me," Porzingis said. "I heard it of course. It was pretty loud. But I tried to play my game, stay focused and not think too much about what's going on on the outside."

Morris also knocked away the Mavericks inbounds pass with under a second left, sending the Knicks to just their third victory in 12 games this season.

Porzingis finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first game in New York as a visitor. Luka Doncic had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth triple-double of the season.

1:41 Luka Doncic produced his fifth triple-double of the season in the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Morris scored 20 points and Julius Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who were playing their first home game since they were routed Sunday by Cleveland. Afterward, team President Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry held a press conference to express their disappointment with the team's start.

They were much better in this one, fuelled by a crowd like few others during the down years while Porzingis was a Knick.

0:15 RJ Barrett unleashed a huge dunk as the New York Knicks defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Madison Square Garden

Porzingis was playing at MSG for the first time since tearing his ACL on February 6, 2018. While rehabbing the injury, he was surprisingly traded to Dallas on January 31 after Knicks management said he told them in a meeting that day that he didn't want to stay with the franchise.

Porzingis has declined to talk about what caused the deterioration of his relationship with the team, so he understood why there would be such a harsh reception.

"It's what they know. It's what they've heard," he said. "It is what it is. We came here to win a game and we're frustrated we didn't get it done."

Porzingis looked rattled at the beginning and then confused in the middle, appearing to walk toward the wrong tunnel at half-time before stopping and turning to exit the opposite direction.

He couldn't silence the early boos with a basket, missing his first four shots before finally getting his first field goal on a tip-in about four minutes into the second quarter.

"I've been coming here a long time. Nothing surprises me in here. It was what it was," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "We knew it was going to be a difficult atmosphere regardless of what the exact response was."

