Brandon Ingram scores 15 fourth-quarter points to lead Pelicans past Suns

Brandon Ingram scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and JJ Redick scored 26 points, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Game leaders New Orleans Pelicans Points: Brandon Ingram - 28

Assists: Jrue Holiday - 9

Rebounds: Kenrich Williams Phoenix Suns Points: Kelly Oubre Jr - 25

Assists: Booker/Okobo - 7

Rebounds: Oubre Jr/Bridges - 6

Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists for the Pelicans, who earned their third straight win. ETwaun Moore added a season-high 19 points.

Ingram's drive and strong finish at the rim while being fouled helped New Orleans open a 122-115 lead with 1:25 to play.

Image: Brandon Ingram drives at the Phoenix defense

Holiday missed two free throws with 0.5 seconds to play, giving the Suns a chance to tie after a quick timeout. But the Suns couldn't get a good shot up.

Kelly Oubre Jr led Phoenix with 25 points in its third consecutive loss. Devin Booker had 19 for the short-handed Suns, who were without starting center Aron Baynes and starting point guard Ricky Rubio.

The Pelicans held the lead in the fourth quarter from start to finish. Phoenix got as close as two points down at 117-115 with 2:22 remaining.

Ingram then made a turnaround jumper before his big three-point play, helping New Orleans pull away again.

The Pelicans made their first 10 shots of the third quarter to take an 83-76 lead, with Redick scoring 10 points in that run. New Orleans didn't miss a shot until the 5:34 mark, but lost the lead briefly before carrying a 95-94 advantage into the fourth.

Kenrich Williams' lay-up - his only two points of the game - off a pass from Ingram put the Pelicans ahead 105-96 at the 10:18 mark of the fourth quarter.

Oubre's three-pointer at the second-quarter buzzer gave the Suns their largest lead of the half at 66-59.

Oubre blew kisses to the crowd after the shot. He had 17 first-half points.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball came off the bench and had eight points and five assists in his first game since November 8. Ball had been dealing with a strained groin.

