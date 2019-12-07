Jimmy Butler says Miami Heat win more important than his 28-point triple-double

Jimmy Butler said leading his team to a win over Washington was more important than his triple-double after the Miami Heat defeated the Wizards on Friday night.

Butler had 28 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as the Heat rolled to a 112-103 victory. It was his second triple-double of the week and the sixth of his career.

Bam Adebayo had the best scoring game (24 points) of his career. And the second half was Miami's best defensive showing of the season.

"I think my team-mates are more happy than I am to get a triple-double," Butler said. "They are the ones over there telling me I need one rebound and two assists or whatever it was so it is great to have guys looking out for me. But a win, as long as we get that, I don't care what my stats are."

Tyler Herro scored 22 points and Adebayo had 14 rebounds for the Heat, who improved their home record to 9-0 for the first time in franchise history.

The Heat trailed 65-61 at the half, then held Washington to 38 points in the final two quarters. It was Miami's stingiest second half of the season.

"It is about creating an environment where this isn't a place where teams like to play," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "And that has to be earned over several weeks or months."

Bradley Beal scored 23 points for Washington, including a three-pointer late to get the Wizards to 95-94. Butler answered that with a three-pointer to give the Heat some breathing room, then connected on another triple with 1:04 left to put Miami up 111-103.

Davis Bertans had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, while Moritz Wagner had 19 points and nine rebounds.

"I love the way we played tonight," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "It's one of the toughest back-to-backs in the East playing Philadelphia and then a long flight down to Miami and playing against a good, physical, talented, aggressive, tough basketball team. We competed. Nothing to be ashamed about. We ran out of gas a little bit."

"It's disappointing we didn't come out with this win, but there are a lot of positives we can take out of it," Beal said.

