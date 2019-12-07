LeBron James says he 'might sneeze on' Anthony Davis

LeBron James said under-the-weather team-mate Anthony Davis is playing so well that he might sneeze on his fellow Laker to stop him feeling better.

Davis has been playing through illness recently, but it certainly didn't show against Portland. He had 39 points and the Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 136-113 on Friday night.

"You see what he did on this road trip being sick? And he is starting to feel a lot better and I don't quite like it," said James, who had 31 points. "I might sneeze on him a couple of times."

It was the 11th straight road win for the Lakers, who have lost just three games overall this season and sit atop the Western Conference standings.

"We have our mind set on something special. In order to reach that goal we have to stay in the moment and go game by game," Davis said. "We take every game personal. We want to go out there and be the best team."

The game was costly for Portland. Starting forward Rodney Hood was injured in the first quarter and the team later announced that he had torn his left Achilles tendon.

"You have just got to keep going forward. We've got a season to play, and as disappointing as it is to lose players to injuries, we have a team, and we've got to keep competing and playing. You don't have any other choice," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

"You hate to see one of your team-mates go down to an injury like that, especially a starter, and somebody who is really a good person and having a great season, fitting in really well with our team, and a big part of what we do. You just feel for him personally more than anything," Lillard said.

Image: Carmelo Anthony matches up with LeBron James in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Lakers

It was the first meeting of the season between friends James and Carmelo Anthony. The two shared a quick hug on the court just before tip-off.

Anthony scored 15 points after the Trail Blazers guaranteed the 10-time All-Star's contract for the rest of the season earlier on Friday.

James was asked after the game about how he felt playing against his old friend.

"I can't even lie, it is always special to be on the floor with a brother of mine. We got so much history, you know we have competed against each other since 2001 when it all started. In Colorado Springs, at the Junior Olympics," James said.

"It is always great to compete. It is great to be on the same floor period. No matter if we are team-mates or competing on our respective clubs."

