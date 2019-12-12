Kawhi Leonard pays tribute to Raptors players and fans after ring ceremony

Kawhi Leonard was given a warm homecoming in Toronto and was presented with his championship ring by former Raptors team-mate Kyle Lowry.

Leonard, who led the Raptors to their maiden NBA title last season before leaving to join the LA Clippers as a free agent, was presented with his championship ring in a ceremony before the game. There also was a video tribute. He was greeted with loud, prolonged ovation.

"It was great. It was a great moment," Leonard said. "They did a great job putting it together. You know having all the players out there that won it with me, standing there and presenting me the ring. It was great."

Leonard was handed his ring by former team-mate Lowry and the pair shared a joke before embracing on court.

"Oh yeah. We just laughed at it," he said. "I knew he was going to present me the ring before the game and, you know, just probably memories ran through our head and we laughed.

"As far as winning the championship, you know it pretty much comes full circle now. Being able to get the ring and you know see where all the hard work and stuff came from but it is more than that. It's the journey, for me, as far as playing for the city.

"The chapter has been kind of closed once I came over with the Clippers, but I still love the city. You know those guys on the team. The players, the coaching staff. I still have love for them and I wish them the best.

"It was a special season for us, for me, for the whole city and country. And I'm glad that we were able to win. It was a blessing."

Leonard also paid tribute to the Raptors fans, thanking them for the support he received throughout the Raptors' title-winning run.

"They did a great job last year of embracing me. Embracing the team and helping us get to the Finals and just cheering us on throughout our whole journey. So it wasn't even about tonight, they already did the great job last year."

Leonard showed no mercy to his former team-mates once the game got underway, racking up 23 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals to power the Clippers to an emphatic 112-92 win.

The Raptors reduced a 20-point deficit to five points during the third quarter, but the Clippers came back to lead by as many as 24 points during the fourth.

