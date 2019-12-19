Chris Paul hails 'inspiring' Dennis Schroder after Thunder 24-point comeback win

Chris Paul described his Oklahoma City team-mate Dennis Schroder as 'inspiring' after the guard scored 31 points to lead the Thunder to a comeback victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Schroder produced 22 second-half points - going 7-of-11 field goals and making all eight of his free throws - as the Thunder rallied from 24 points down to win 126-122 on Wednesday night.

"I think Dennis was - not to gas him up or nothing - but that was inspiring tonight," Paul said. "On a night where we sort of don't have the energy, don't have the mojo, just sitting over there watching how hard he was playing and the energy he was playing with, it forced everybody else to get on board."

Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 20 points and Paul added 18 for the Thunder, who rallied from 26 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

According to the Thunder, Oklahoma City are the only NBA team in the past 20 years to overcome deficits of at least 24 points in consecutive games and win both. The Thunder will take the wins, but they would prefer to avoid the extra drama.

"It feels good," Schroder said. "Two of them. You can't rely on it. We have just got to come out better in the first quarter. But it was good. We can go home and enjoy the time but we have got to be better for 48 [minutes]."

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 and Ja Morant added 22 for the Grizzlies. By many measures, Clarke had the best offensive game of his career. He had career highs in field goals made (13) and attempted (19) and had seven offensive rebounds.

"Tough one for us tonight," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "Obviously, great job building that big lead. Credit the Thunder. They played a heck of a second half. Their bench was phenomenal. Just a little short tonight."

The Thunder got off to another shaky start on Wednesday. Memphis shot 54 per cent in the first half and took a 68-59 lead at the break.

Oklahoma City did not score for three minutes to start the third quarter, and Memphis took an 80-59 lead. The Grizzlies' largest lead was 89-65.

The Thunder surged at the end of the third quarter. Abdel Nader hit a three-pointer with nine seconds left, then Schroder stole the inbound pass and Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 16-footer at the buzzer to cut Oklahoma City's deficit to 100-93.

"That was a momentum switch for sure," Jenkins said.

Oklahoma City finally took the lead on a pull-up jumper by Schroder with just over eight minutes to play.

Paul's short jumper gave the Thunder a 122-120 lead in the final minute. Memphis could have tied the game, but Morant and Clarke missed in close and Schroder made two free throws at the other end for Oklahoma City to push the Thunder lead to four.

After a dunk by Clarke, Schroder was fouled with 7.5 seconds to go, and he made both free throws to give the Thunder control for good.

