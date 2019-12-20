Russell Westbrook was 'ultra-aggressive' and 'made big shots' to sink Clippers, says Paul George

Paul George said Russell Westbrook was ultra-aggressive and the big shots he made were the difference as the LA Clippers were defeated by the Houston Rockets.

"We lost that aggression in the third quarter that we started the game with, and that was it," George said. "Russ made some big shots when James (Harden) was struggling and he was ultra-aggressive."

Westbrook has had his share of big games at Staples Center in front of family and friends. The Houston Rockets All-Star guard had one of the best outings of his career on Thursday night.

The former UCLA standout scored 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Rockets rallied for a 122-117 victory.

"It is fun to come in here and get a big win, but the win is the main thing," Westbrook said.

"We have got a tough team and we fight every single night. We did a good job tonight. You live for games like this, as a competitor. I look forward to it every single time."

Westbrook's 40-point haul was his best in 45 NBA games at Staples and his 12th with 30 or more. It was also the 44th 40-point game of his 11-year career, which ties him with Karl Malone for 22nd on the career list.

"When you give so much attention to (James) Harden, you forget the other MVP that is on their team," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "You have to respect (Westbrook) and play him the right way. We lost our discipline a lot on him tonight, especially in transition. Once he gets in front of you, you're not going to catch him, and that happened a lot during the second half."

Houston rallied from a large deficit for the second straight game. They were was down 16 three minutes into the third quarter before coming back to take the lead at the end of the quarter. The Rockets trailed by 25 on Monday night against San Antonio before winning by two, marking the largest comeback in franchise history.

Westbrook scored 14 points during a wild fourth quarter that saw both teams lead by at least six points. The Rockets led by three at the start of the quarter before extending it to 101-89. The Clippers went on a spurt of their own to lead 113-107 with 4:29 left. The Rockets closed on a 15-4 run to snap the Clippers' 10-game home winning streak.

Harden scored nine of his 28 points during the final six minutes, including a 3-pointer with 2:57 remaining to put the Rockets up for good at 116-113.

"We kept plugging and the difference in the final three minutes was that James hit a few daggers and took his game to a higher level," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "(PJ Tucker's) defense on (Kawhi) Leonard was unbelievable and Russ was really good out there all night."

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had yet another tense night against Westbrook and was ejected with 2:52 remaining after receiving his second technical. Westbrook was also given a technical for taunting Beverley as he left the floor.

"We had a chance to knock them out and we didn't," Rivers said. "In the fourth quarter, our problem was more of our composure. I just thought we lost it as a team. It happens. It shouldn't, but this is a good learning lesson for us."

