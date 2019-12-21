Dallas Mavericks send Philadelphia 76ers tumbling to third straight loss

Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis lifted the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Dallas Mavericks 117-98 Philadelphia 76ers

Tim Hardaway Jr made seven three-pointers and scored 27 points to lift the visiting Dallas Mavericks past the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-98, on Friday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots as the Mavericks improved to 11-2 on the road. The Mavericks won handily despite playing without injured guard Luka Doncic.

Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 33 points and 17 rebounds for his 19th double-double, but they dropped their third in a row. Ben Simmons had 12 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Philadelphia.

Hardaway Jr was spectacular in the first quarter with 19 points, including five three-pointers, as the Mavericks took a 35-28 lead. Dallas extended their advantage to 50-37 on a three-pointer by deep reserve Ryan Broekhoff with 4:45 left in the second. The trey capped a 10-0 run and caused Sixers head coach Brett Brown to take a timeout.

Image: Joel Embiid in action for Philly against Dallas

Embiid kept the Sixers close with a pair of treys as they closed the first half on a 17-6 spurt to cut the lead to 63-57. Embiid had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the half. Porzingis added 16 for the Mavericks by half-time.

Jalen Brunson, who played extra minutes with the injury to Doncic, drove to the basket and gave the Mavericks an 81-73 lead with 3:43 remaining in the third. Dallas outscored the Sixers by five points in the third to take an 88-77 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Mavs didn't wilt in the fourth quarter and went ahead 101-89 when Porzingis grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 5:37 left.

Detroit Pistons 93-114 Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 26 points apiece to lead the Boston Celtics to a 114-93 rout of the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Rookie Grant Williams chipped in a season-high 18 points off the bench and Enes Kanter had 18 rebounds as the Celtics won their second straight. Kemba Walker was held to two points on 0-for-6 shooting but had 11 assists.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Thon Maker scored 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

The Celtics were up by 12 at the half and maintained their double-digit advantage throughout the third quarter, increasing their lead to 23, 87-64, on a Brad Wanamaker floater to complete a 14-1 spurt with 2:03 to go.

Image: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dishes a pass against Detroit

Boston carried a 91-69 lead into the fourth and would go up by as many as 27. Tatum and Brown sat out the entire quarter. To the delight of the crowd, 7ft 5in rookie Tacko Fall made his home debut with 4:31 remaining.

New York Knicks 114-129 Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson hit two of his six three-pointers during a game-opening 23-8 flurry that propelled the host Miami Heat to a 129-114 victory over the New York Knicks. Robinson finished with 18 points and Bam Adebayo a team-high 20 for the Heat, who opened a four-game homestand on a successful note.

Reserve Bobby Portis poured in a game-high 30 points for the Knicks, who had won three of four in the wake of a 10-game losing streak.

The outcome was never in doubt, with Robinson (two) and Kendrick Nunn (one) combining for three three-pointers in the opening burst that ran into the seventh minute of the first quarter. Miami went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the first quarter, 24 in the second and 34 in the third quarter in the comfortable win.

Robinson shot 6-for-10 on 3-pointers to account for all of his scoring. The Heat went 18-for-38 on threes, outscoring the Knicks 54-30 from beyond the arc. Adebayo had eight rebounds to complement his 20 points, while Goran Dragic added 18 points, Nunn 15, Derrick Jones Jr 14, Tyler Herro 12 and Kelly Olynyk 10 for Miami.

Washington Wizards 118-122 Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points - including a vital three-pointer with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter - as the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Washington Wizards 122-118.

Serge Ibaka added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won four straight. The Raptors were without starters Pascal Siakam (groin), Norman Powell (shoulder) and Marc Gasol (hamstring). All three were injured in the road win against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Toronto's OG Anunoby scored 18 points, Fred VanVleet also had 18 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and Patrick McCaw scored 11. Lowry also dished out nine assists.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 37 points. Ish Smith added 26 points, Isaiah Thomas had 13, Troy Brown Jr 11 and Davis Bertans 10 for Washington, losers of two in a row.

The Raptors led by 16 points at half-time and took an 11-point advantage into the fourth quarter. Smith's three-pointer tied the score at 107-107 with 5:21 to play. McCaw's three-pointer put Toronto back into the lead with 3:02 left and Lowry's triple increased the lead to six.

Brown's three-pointer cut the lead to two with one second to play but VanVleet made two free throws to clinch the result.

Minnesota Timberwolves 100-109 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Jamal Murray scored 28 points as the host Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-100.

Will Barton added 13 and Paul Millsap and Gary Harris scored 11 each for Denver, who have won all five games of their current homestand.

Minnesota played its second straight game without center Karl-Anthony Towns and lost their ninth in a row. Towns, who leads the Timberwolves in scoring (26.5) and rebounds (11.7) per game, is nursing a sprained left knee.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Gorgui Dieng had 18, Jeff Teague finished with 13 and Robert Covington 10 for Minnesota.

Image: Nikola Jokic prepares to shoot a jump shot against the Timberwolves

Denver opened up a 91-80 fourth-quarter lead on Barton's lay-up with 8:46 left. Covington shot an airball on a three-point attempt, and Beasley hit another corner shot from deep to put the Nuggets ahead 97-84.

Minnesota called a timeout, but three-pointers by Murray and Jokic gave Denver a 19-point lead, their biggest of the game.

Phoenix Suns 108-126 Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points to lead the host Oklahoma City Thunder to a 126-108 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder didn't need a big comeback this time. In each of the first two games of their current five-game homestand, Oklahoma City came back from a big deficit to win. Monday against Chicago, it was a 26-point deficit. Two days later against Memphis, Oklahoma City trailed by 24 before coming back to win.

On Friday, the biggest deficit the Thunder faced was five, and that came in the first two minutes of the game.

Image: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates a three-pointer against Phoenix

Oklahoma City scored 44 in the third quarter, including 11 from Danilo Gallinari, to build a 10-point lead. Then they scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to build a comfortable lead.

The Suns had guard Devin Booker back after missing three games. He played 28 minutes in his return, scoring 18 points and going 6-for-11 from the floor. Ricky Rubio led the Suns with 24 points. He was 9-of-11 from the floor.

Dennis Schroder added 24 points and nine rebounds, and Gallinari scored 22 points to lift the Thunder to their third consecutive victory.

Sacramento Kings 105-119 Indiana Pacers

TJ Warren scored 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting to help the Indiana Pacers cruise to a 119-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner added 17 points as Indiana won their fifth straight game and for the 13th time in 16 games. Domantas Sabonis contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists, TJ McConnell recorded 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting and added eight assists while Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points apiece.

Richaun Holmes scored 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points and rookie Justin James matched his season-high of 14 points.

The Kings trailed by 11 points at half-time before Indiana opened the third quarter with an 11-4 run to increase their lead to 79-61. The Pacers led by 22 after McConnell's lay-up with 1:49 left. But the Kings responded with the final nine points of the quarter with James draining a three-pointer with 12.7 seconds left and also hitting a buzzer-beating shot from just inside the midcourt line to bring Sacramento within 92-79 entering the fourth quarter.

McDermott and Justin Holiday made each made three-pointers 32 seconds apart early in the final stanza to give Indiana a 104-86 advantage. Warren knocked down a corner three-pointer to make it a 23-point lead with 5:18 to play to help put away Sacramento.

Orlando Magic 103-118 Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard made seven three-pointers while scoring 36 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic.

CJ McCollum knocked down four three-pointers while recording 31 points and eight rebounds as the Trail Blazers won for the fourth time in their past five games.

Nikola Vucevic contributed 23 points, 12 rebounds and a career-best six steals for Orlando, who fell for the sixth time in their past seven games. DJ Augustin scored 17 points off the bench, Evan Fournier added 16 points and Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Image: Damian Lillard is guarded by Markelle Fultz

Orlando trailed by 13 at the half and the Trail Blazers used a 9-2 run - capped by a Lillard three-pointer - to take a 68-52 edge. Lillard scored 16 points in the quarter and Portland took a 93-75 lead into the final stanza.

McCollum's three-pointer made it 98-77 just 58 seconds into the fourth quarter and the Trail Blazers cruised the rest of the way.

New Orleans Pelicans 102-106 Golden State Warriors

D'Angelo Russell broke a tie by sinking a long jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining before Draymond Green and Damion Lee buried four clutch free throws, allowing the Golden State Warriors to end a five-game losing streak with a 106-102 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State trailed by six points with two-and-a-half minutes to play. Russell's key hoop occurred just five-and-a-half seconds after Brandon Ingram had dropped in a pair of free throws that allowed the Pelicans, who trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half, to draw even at 100-all.

After Jrue Holiday misfired on a jumper with 29.8 seconds remaining, the Pelicans fouled Green, whose two foul shots created a four-point Golden State lead with 14.3 seconds to go. Holiday countered quickly for the Pelicans, but Lee then iced the win with his two fouls shots that made it 106-102 with just 8.2 seconds left.

Image: Jrue Holiday fires from long-range against Golden State

Russell finished with 25 points and seven assists while Lee had 20 points and six rebounds for the Warriors, who were opening a five-game homestand.

Ingram and Holiday matched Russell for game-high scoring honours with 25 for New Orleans, who had snapped a 13-game losing streak Wednesday at Minnesota.

Memphis Grizzlies 107-114 Cleveland Cavaliers

Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 33 points and Kevin Love drained a pair of three-pointers late in the fourth quarter as the host Cleveland Cavaliers recorded a 114-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Clarkson made 12-of-17 shots from the field - including 6-of-8 from three-point range - to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the second time this season. Love highlighted his 21-point performance with five three-pointers. He added 13 rebounds to post his fifth double-double in his past six games.

Jaren Jackson Jr had a team-high 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 16 for the Grizzlies, who have lost back-to-back games. Jackson and Brooks each made four three-pointers. Jonas Valanciunas collected 14 points and as many rebounds in the loss.

Jackson's three-pointer gave Memphis a 103-96 lead with 6:11 to play in the fourth quarter before Cleveland scored the next 10 points to reclaim the lead. Love sank a triple to cap that surge, and he answered Jackson's alley-oop and rookie Ja Morant's short jumper with another three-pointer to push the Cavaliers to a 109-107 lead with 1:03 remaining. Collin Sexton tacked on three free throws and Darius Garland added a pair to seal the win.

