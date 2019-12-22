Kawhi Leonard withstands booing as Clippers pound Spurs in San Antonio

Kawhi Leonard earned his first victory in San Antonio since his exit from the franchise, getting 26 points as the LA Clippers beat the Spurs 134-109.

The Spurs crowd turned on Leonard again, showering the Clippers forward with deafening boos and angry shouts.

Leonard shrugged and dominated.

"He was as sharp as I have seen him," Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said. "Not only with his scoring, but with his defense and his passing."

The boos puzzled Rivers but did not faze Leonard.

"It only can make me better and make our team better with the crowd not being on our side," Leonard said.

Leonard was roundly booed during pregame introductions and each time he touched the ball, just as he was in two previous visits to San Antonio. The reigning Finals MVP gave the sellout crowd plenty to jeer about during an active 27 minutes.

Leonard was 11-for-16 from the field with four steals and only two turnovers in setting a hurried pace the Spurs were unable to match.

The Clippers had 74 points in the paint, 26 fast-break points and 36 points off 18 turnovers.

1:19 Highlights of the LA Clippers up against the San Antonio Spurs in Week 9 of the NBA season

"It is embarrassing," said Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 24 points. "It is frustrating, especially when you are out there trying hard, definitely frustrating."

Leonard benefited from the increased pace, slamming in a season-high four dunks.

"I was able to get out in transition, especially get down the paint and able to dunk the ball," Leonard said.

Leonard demanded a trade after playing just nine games for the Spurs in 2018 due to a right thigh injury. San Antonio relented and traded him the next summer to Toronto, where he led the Raptors to their first NBA championship last season.

Spurs fans have remained bitter about his forced departure, making the team's blowout victories over Leonard and the Raptors last season and the Clippers on November 29 that much sweeter.

"Just the way I probably left and how it was portrayed, the narrative that was portrayed in the media," Leonard said. "But I don't make no sense of it. I know it is a game and it is competitive. When we are not playing or if I am walking on the street or I see someone from San Antonio, they thank me for everything I did and they respect the way I played when I was here. It is just a part of the game, I feel like."

Leonard turned the tables in his fifth matchup with San Antonio, spending the entire fourth quarter on the bench as Los Angeles stretched their lead to 33.

Los Angeles had six players in double figures, including 21 by Montrezl Harrell and 20 by Lou Williams. George finished with 11 points.

