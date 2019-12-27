MVP Ladder: Donovan Mitchell's stock rises as Utah Jazz continue to improve

The Utah Jazz's turnaround coincides with Donovan Mitchell's arrival into the MVP conversation, writes NBA.com's Sekou Smith.

Mitchell did not get a chance to show out on Christmas because the Utah Jazz didn't get one of the coveted spots on the league's showcase day. So he had to handle his business the day after the holiday. And did he ever.

Mitchell went off in a 121-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 28 of his 35 points after half-time, and reminding the world once again what he is capable of on the big stage.

The Jazz have won six of seven games to climb back into the mix in the Western Conference playoff chase. They are now 8-1 this season when Mitchell scores 30 or more points. He has crossed that threshold four times during Utah's current seven-game run.

It's no coincidence that Mitchell's rise is coinciding with his team's turnaround. That combination and exquisite timing are why Mitchell is clawing his way into the mix on the Race to the MVP Ladder as the Jazz continue to make a power move in the standings.

Mitchell is averaging career-highs in scoring (25.1) and field goal percentage (45 per cent) as the offensive catalyst for a team that requires every member of the team to play a very specific role on the defensive end of the floor with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, as their anchor.

So it's not surprising to hear Mitchell was serious about the importance of the entire group when discussing what the Jazz are doing right in recent weeks.

"The biggest thing is the resiliency, finding a way," he told reporters after the Jazz held off the Trail Blazers' late rally Thursday night courtesy of some clutch shot-making and two huge defensive plays by Gobert. "The mindset we have had these past six or seven games is who we need to be. You can say what you want about my scoring or Joe (Ingles) but ... it came down to Rudy (Gobert) making two good plays."

For the Jazz to keep climbing and Mitchell to firmly entrench himself in this season's MVP conversation, it's going to come down to that and much more.

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: No 1

Season stats: 30.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.2 blocks

Even the reigning MVP is entitled to a tough night here and there. Giannis had his at the worst time, in a loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia on Christmas Day. He never could get comfortable with Al Horford and Joel Embiid doing as good a job defending him as anyone has all season.

The guess is he will not miss 19 shots against the Hawks tonight in Atlanta, live on Sky Sports Action at 12:30am.

2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Last week: No 3

Season stats: 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.2 steals

You could not tell Doncic had missed the Mavericks' past four games with a sprained ankle watching him work over the Spurs on Thursday night.

He got right back into his bag in his first game back, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Mavericks ran over the Spurs. They went 2-2 in Doncic's absence, proving they could survive without their leader.

3. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Last week: No 4

Season stats: 38.1 points 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals

Harden has been so good this season the Warriors get credit for slowing him down on a night that saw him score 24 points on 50 per cent shooting from the floor, 60 per cent from deep, to go with 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals.

It's easy to forget just how unbelievable Harden plays on a regular basis, mostly because his "off nights" are so far and few between.

4. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: No 5

Season stats: 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.4 steals

Davis embraced the big stage in the Christmas showdown with the LA Clippers and showed why some people think he is the most dynamic two-way player in the league.

But he did not get nearly enough touches down the stretch of a tight game to finish what he started. If LeBron James misses time with a groin injury, you will not see that again anytime soon.

5. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: No 2

Season stats: 25.7 points, 10.6 assists, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals

Lakers fans are right to be nervous when they hear LeBron talk about aggravating a groin injury after taking a knee from Patrick Beverley in the loss to the Clippers on Christmas Day.

This is the same time last season when a groin injury shook up his season, the Lakers sunk in his absence and never recovered. Expect extreme caution about his availability moving forward.

The next five

6. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

7. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

8. Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

9. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

10. Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA TV analyst. The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

