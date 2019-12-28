Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon set to return after knee surgery

The Houston Rockets expect guard Eric Gordon to return to action on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing almost seven weeks following knee surgery.

Gordon has been out since November 11, when he scored 17 points in the Rockets' 122-116 road victory against the Pelicans. Tests showed debris in his knee that needed to be cleaned up, according to Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Though Gordon practiced with the team on Friday, D'Antoni indicated his guard will not play until Sunday, missing Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Guard Russell Westbrook is expected to be rested Sunday, though, in the second of Houston's back-to-back games. Starting center Clint Capela is doubtful for the Saturday game due to a right heel contusion, according to D'Antoni.

Gordon, 30, is averaging just 10.9 points in 29.4 minutes in nine games (two starts) this season. Coming off three straight seasons with 200-plus three-pointers, he is shooting just 28.4 per cent from long range and has more turnovers (12) than assists (seven).

Gordon previously played with New Orleans (2011-16) and the LA Clippers (2008-11), and was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with Houston in 2016-17.

The Rockets' four-game winning streak ended with a 116-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

