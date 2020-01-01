Inconsistent LA Clippers are 'playing for the playoffs'

The LA Clippers have alternated wins and losses over their past nine games but NBA TV’s Gametime analysts believe this inconsistency isn’t a concern and that the team are 'playing for the playoffs'.

Speaking after the Clippers overcame a poor first-half shooting performance to cruise to a 105-87 New Year's Eve win over the Sacramento Kings, Paul George said of the Clippers' up-and-down form: "That is indicative of a team with new players still trying to adjust.

"We have probably got one game under our belt where everybody has been healthy. We are still learning each other. Our winning streak is going to come, sooner than later I believe."

NBA Gametime analysts Candace Parker, Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas agreed with George's assessment of his team, though Parker admitted to being surprised at their inconsistency over their last nine games.

"It is not a problem we thought the Clippers were going to have," Parker said. "They have a roster of guys who have built their careers on playing hard. A lot of it has to do with load management and limiting playing time. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both averaging under 30 minutes a game.

"I think [head coach] Doc [Rivers] knows what he is doing in terms of getting guys ready. They are third in the West and not struggling for wins but, come February, if they are still having problems with up-and-down games and defensive effort, then you start to worry. Right now, they are sitting pretty and right where they want to be."

1:30 Highlights of the LA Clippers' trip to the Sacramento Kings in Week 11 if the NBA

Hill concurred with Parker's opinion. "The bottom line is the Clippers are playing for the playoffs," he said.

"The regular season, they want to get through it making sure their players are healthy, fresh and at their best - a little bit like the playbook we saw with Toronto last year.

"[The Clippers] have guys who are capable, guys who can go get a shot. Kawhi Leonard dictates to you what he wants to do. The same with Paul George. You throw Lou Williams in there and his chemistry with Montrezl Harrell, you have four players who can get it done. On the flip side, they defend too, with the ability to switch and defend multiple positions.

"I'm not worried [about the Clippers] because they have veteran guys. They are looking at the big picture and playing for the playoffs. When we get to the end of the regular season, I think they will be clicking on all cylinders. It's just getting there and making sure they are healthy."

Two-time NBA champion Thomas said he expected the Clippers' elite defensive talent to come to the fore in the postseason.

"When you have the three best perimeter defenders on one team - Patrick Beverley, George and Leonard - defense does carry and it does win championships," he said.

"When playoff time comes, when most of these teams depend on the three-point shot, those three defenders will be able to limit the opponents' shooting ability and also be able to score when they need to score."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.