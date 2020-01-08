Los Angeles Lakers concerned after Anthony Davis exits game early after heavy fall

The Los Angeles Lakers are concerned after Anthony Davis left the team's game against the New York Knicks early after taking a heavy fall.

Davis suffered a contusion of the sacrum bone near the bottom of the spine when he took a hard fall on his back late in the third quarter of Tuesday night's home game against the New York Knicks.

X-rays were negative, and the plan was for Davis to undergo further testing late Tuesday night, according to coach Frank Vogel.

🎥 Frank Vogel gives an update on AD's back injury. pic.twitter.com/qAhTAApMmm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2020

"We're just hoping and praying for the best right now," Vogel told reporters after the game, saying the team would have an update on Davis' status on Wednesday.

"He is one of our pillars. He is our present. He is our future. He is one of the best players in the world, so he obviously means a lot."

ESPN reported that Davis is expected to stay behind and rehab when the Lakers take a two-game road trip to Dallas (Saturday, 2:45am, live on Sky Sports Arena) and Oklahoma City (Saturday), although the team did not have an announcement on his status.

Davis was injured while going up to defend a drive by Julius Randle, being knocked off balance. He crashed on his back and stayed down on the court during the ensuing timeout, immediately reaching for his lower back with his left arm.

He eventually walked slowly to the locker room on his own power.

He had five points, six rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes as the Lakers won 117-87.

1:11 Highlights of the New York Knicks' visit to the Los Angeles Lakers in Week 12 of the NBA season

The six-time All-Star big man entered the game averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Western Conference-leading Lakers, who acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason for a package that included forward Brandon Ingram, point guard Lonzo Ball and combo guard Josh Hart.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.