Jimmy Butler brands TJ Warren 'trash' after confrontation in Heat win over Pacers

Jimmy Butler called TJ Warren "trash" following the Pacers forward's ejection after the pair shared an on-court confrontation in Miami's win over Indiana.

In the midst of the Heat outscoring the Pacers 38-23 in the third quarter on the way to a 122-108 rout, Butler exchanged bumps, words and gestures with Indiana's Warren, who was ejected.

Butler blew kisses at Warren as the Pacers forward left the court.

After the game, Warren said nothing, but Butler did not hesitate to speak his mind.

"I mean, to me, I think it is tough for him because I can guard him and he can't guard me," Butler said.

"At the end of the day, that is what it comes down to. I think you have just got to watch your mouth in certain situations. There is some c**p you just don't say as a man. He has got to see me the next time because I feel like what he said was truly disrespectful.

"It's all good because we'll see them again. I'm not scared of nobody. He is talking about, 'we're going to fight, this, that'. It is what it is to me. He is not even in my league, nowhere near me. If I was their coach, I would never put on me ever again. Like, no, put somebody else on me, because every time we play I will tear his a** up. He is trash."

Speaking on NBA TV's Crunchtime after the game, analyst and former NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell said: "These two teams have history. I played for the Pacers. We did not like the Miami Heat. When you play for certain organisations there are certain teams you just don't like."

Asked if Butler and Warren will resume their feud when the Heat and Pacers meet again later in the season, Mitchell said: "It's got to be. Did Jimmy Buter really say what I just heard him say? Calling another NBA player 'trash'? And he gave (Pacers coach) Nate MacMillan some advice.

"There is no way, the next time the Heat and Pacers play, that Nate MacMillan does not put TJ Warren on Jimmy Butler. Hopefully Warren controls himself and it is a physical contest between the two guys.

"But Jimmy Butler just laid down the gauntlet by calling the man 'trash' and telling MacMillan not to let Warren guard him anymore.

"I love it. This is what the NBA used to be about. You are playing for a prize and competing. You want to look at a guy eye-to-eye and say, 'not only am I am better than you but my team is better than your team'."

