Russell Westbrook says Oklahoma City is 'always going to be special' for him

Former Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook said Oklahoma City is always going to be special for him ahead of his return with the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook played 11 seasons with the Thunder.

He was part of the inaugural team in Oklahoma City that went 23-59, then rose along with Kevin Durant as dual stars as the team peaked with an NBA Finals appearance in 2012. When Durant left four years later, Westbrook became the predominant face of the franchise and further endeared himself to Thunder fans when he signed a contract extension in 2017.

Image: Westbrook and James Harden in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder

In the early hours of Friday morning, live on Sky Sports Arena, Westbrook returns to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a visitor when the Houston Rockets visit the Thunder.

"Obviously, it's going to be different, No 1," Westbrook told reporters. "But just overall, obviously that place is always going to be special to me because I grew up there. I spent a big part of my career there, met a lot of people there, good organisation, great people, nothing but great things come from me being there."

The last time Oklahoma City hosted a former long-time star was when Durant returned in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors. He was booed relentlessly and there was no official recognition of Durant's time with the Thunder.

Before tonight's game, Westbrook will be honoured with a video tribute.

"Russell was a catalyst for a lot of incredible moments and memories for our fans, but it is his relentlessness, longevity and commitment that defines his legacy in Oklahoma City," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement ahead of Westbrook's return.

"It is going to be a unique moment when he steps back on the Chesapeake floor, a chance for people to recognise someone that will always figure prominently into the history of our city."

2:06 Russell Westbrook turned in his 6th triple-double of the season with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in a Rockets win

Westbrook has missed the second night of each of the Rockets' first four back-to-back games this season. But he has altered his schedule to play the Rockets' first visit to Oklahoma City, instead missing Wednesday night's win in Atlanta.

NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott expects the Thunder faithful to give Westbrook a memorable reception on his return.

"What he was for OKC was a guy who played hard," Scott said. "He put his heart on the line every night and tried to do all the right things.

"In OKC, there was never a question that he played hard for those fans every night. I look for a standing ovation and for those fans to show a lot of love for Russell Westbrook."

The game has plenty of intrigue beyond Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have won six of their last seven and 15 of their last 20 to climb firmly into the Western Conference playoff picture.

2:05 Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in Week 12 of the NBA season

A big part of that is Chris Paul's play at point guard. Over the last 20 games, Paul is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 assists per game.

As importantly, though, Paul has played a big role in bringing along the Thunder's rebuilt young core, most notably second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"He has been a hell of a closer for us," Thunder forward Abdel Nader said after Tuesday night's win in Brooklyn to close out a 3-1 road trip. "We trust him 100 per cent. He is one of the main reasons why we're doing well like we are right now."

