LA Clippers sign veteran guard Reggie Jackson

The LA Clippers have signed free agent guard Reggie Jackson, the team announced on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not divulged by the team.

"Reggie is a proven playmaker and scorer, and we are looking forward to adding his experience and creativity to our team," said Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations.

Jackson, 29, averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 14 games (10 starts) with the Detroit Pistons this season before agreeing to a contract buyout. He was completing the final season of a five-year, $80m contract with the Pistons.

Jackson started Detroit's final six games before the All-Star break and had three 20-point performances in that span. He played in the first two games of the season then missed nearly two months with a back injury.

Jackson averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 544 career games (342 starts) across parts of nine NBA seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Pistons. He was the 24th overall pick in the 2011 Draft.

