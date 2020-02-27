Derrick Jones Jr makes amazing airborne tip-in in Heat loss to Timberwolves

Derrick Jones Jr took flight to score with an amazing mid-air tip-in during the Miami Heat's 129-126 upset loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Heat forward Jones Jr showcased his astounding athleticism at the All-Star Weekend as he out-slammed the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon to win the Dunk Contest, an outcome that was vigorously disputed and debated.

On Wednesday night, Jones Jr - known affectionately as 'Airplane Mode' took flight again during the Heat's clash the Timberwolves.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Jones Jr set a pick for Goran Dragic and immediately rolled towards the T-Wolves basket looking for an alley-oop pass from his team-mate.

Dragic floated a pass above the rim but Jones Jr mistimed his leap. However, the 6ft 6in Heat forward was able to save the play, twisting in mid-air and batting the ball into the basket with an outstretched left arm before tumbling to the court.

Even better, he drew a foul in the process and made the ensuing free throw to complete the three-point play.

Unfortunately for Miami, that is where the good news ended as they were once again haunted by their inability to close out games.

1:39 Highlights of the Minnesota Timberwolves' trip to the Miami Heat in Week 19 of the NBA

Down by 12 points with 4:39 left in the fourth quarter, Minnesota used a 16-spurt to get back into the game. Seldom-used reserve Jake Layman made two free throws with 17 seconds left to give Minnesota a 125-124 lead. After two free throws by Miami's Jimmy Butler, the 5ft 11in McLaughlin drove the right side of the lane and somehow got his shot over 6ft 9in shot-blocker Bam Adebayo.

Image: D'Angelo Russell celebrates after making a game-clinching block in Minnesota's win against Miami

Then, with the game on the line, D'Angelo Russell denied Jimmy Butler at the rim to enable the Timberwolves to seal a 129-126 win, just their second victory in their past 20 games.

