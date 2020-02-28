Anthony Davis scores 23 points as Lakers beat Warriors for seventh straight win

Anthony Davis scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised past the Golden State Warriors 116-86 to record their seventh straight win.

Thursday night's NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 116-86 Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks 106-115 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 100-106 Indiana Pacers

Sacramento Kings 108-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers 116-86 Golden State Warriors

1:54 Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers' visit to the Golden State Warriors in Week 19 of the NBA season

Rajon Rondo scored eight of his 12 points during a third-quarter run-away on Thursday night, allowing the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to break open a close game en route to a 116-86 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis went for a team-high-tying 23 points for the Lakers, who won a seventh straight game despite giving LeBron James the night off to rest a sore groin.

Rookie Eric Paschall had 23 points for Golden State, who played without Andrew Wiggins, bothered by back spasms, before losing Draymond Green to a two-technical-foul ejection in the second quarter. The loss was Golden State's eighth straight overall and eighth in a row at home.

Despite the loss of Green, the Warriors hung within 54-52 at half-time and were still down just 65-62 after a three-pointer by Damion Lee with 9:11 remaining in the third period.

Image: Kyle Kuzma elevates to the rim for a dunk against the Warriors

But in the opener of a four-day, three-game trip, the Lakers dominated the rest of the quarter, scoring 29 of the period's final 36 points to mushroom the advantage to 94-69. Rondo (eight), Davis (six), Kyle Kuzma (six) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (five) accounted for 25 of the 29 points.

Six players wound up scoring in double figures for the Lakers, who beat Golden State for the third time this season to clinch their first season-series win over their Northern California rival since 2013.

Kuzma had 18 points, and Dwight Howard had 13, while Avery Bradley and JaVale McGee joined Rondo with 12 apiece. Howard also had a game-high nine rebounds, and Rondo a team-high six assists for Los Angeles, who won their fourth straight on the road.

Paschall hit seven of his 14 shots en route to the 10th 20-point game of his rookie season. Jordan Poole added 16 points, Lee 15 and Ky Bowman 11 for the Warriors, whose recent three-point shooting woes continued. They went just 9-for-32.

Green's ejection occurred following two separate disputes with referees in the second period. He moved into a tie with Houston's Russell Westbrook for the NBA lead with 14 technicals and became the first player in the league to be ejected three times this season.

New York Knicks 106-115 Philadelphia 76ers

1:07 Highlights of the New York Knicks' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 19 of the NBA season.

Tobias Harris scored 34 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists to lift the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting New York Knicks 115-106 on Thursday night.

Al Horford had 15 points, nine assists and seven boards, and Shake Milton scored 19 points as the Sixers moved to a league-best 28-2 at home. Milton hit all five of his three-point attempts, while Horford hit all four.

Josh Richardson and Furkan Korkmaz had 11 each for the Sixers, who played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back). The Sixers completed a sweep of their four-game season series with the Knicks.

Julius Randle paced the Knicks with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Maurice Harkless scored 17 points, RJ Barrett added 15 and Elfrid Payton had 18 points and 12 assists. The Knicks have lost six games in a row.

Image: Tobias Harris high-fives a team-mate during the 76ers' victory over the Knicks

In the first half, the Sixers led by as many as 20 and pulled ahead 61-46 heading into the locker room at half-time. The Knicks closed within 68-57 when Randle scored in the paint with 8:43 left in the third. After an empty Sixers possession, Harkless dropped in a three-pointer to close within eight.

A few minutes later, Harkless knocked down three straight treys, and the New York deficit was just four, 76-72, with 5:16 remaining in the quarter.

Horford hit a pair of treys early in the fourth for a 100-85 Sixers advantage with 8:32 to go. But the Knicks battled within 107-102 with 2:08 left after Randle hit 1-of-2 free throws. Harris responded with a clutch three-pointer, and the lead moved back to eight.

Portland Trail Blazers 100-106 Indiana Pacers

2:33 Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Indiana Pacers in Week 19 of the NBA season.

Domantas Sabonis overcame early foul trouble to collect 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers recorded a 106-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Indianapolis.

Sabonis, whose father Arvydas played for the Trail Blazers, posted his 45th double-double of the season after playing just nine minutes in the first half. Sabonis picked up his third foul early in the second quarter following a charge against forward Caleb Swanigan.

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points and Victor Oladipo added 15 in his return from a two-game absence due to a back injury. TJ Warren also had 15 points for the Pacers, who have won four of their past five contests following a season-long six-game losing streak.

Image: Myles Turner shoots from three against Portland

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr had 20 and Hassan Whiteside collected 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have dropped five of their last six overall and five in a row on the road.

Trevor Ariza's three-pointer, Whiteside's emphatic dunk and McCollum's short jumper trimmed the Pacers' lead to 103-100 with 30 seconds left. But Indiana's Myles Turner answered with a three-pointer with the shot clock winding down to double the advantage with 9.1 seconds remaining and close out the game.

Sacramento Kings 108-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

2:02 Highlights of the Sacramento Kings' visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Week 19 of the NBA season.

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a 112-108 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Chris Paul added 17 points and seven assists and Steven Adams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds as Oklahoma City won their fifth straight game and 14th in the past 17. Dennis Schroder recorded 13 points and seven assists and Nerlens Noel had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles III added 19 as Sacramento had a three-game winning streak halted. Nemanja Bjelica recorded 18 points and nine rebounds, Buddy Hield had 15 points on five three-pointers while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Alex Len added 11 points apiece.

Sacramento played without point guard De'Aaron Fox due to lower abdominal tightness, according to the team.

Image: Danilo Gallinari launches a three-pointer over Nemanja Bjelica

Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down an eight-footer 27 seconds into the fourth quarter to give the Thunder their first lead since the opening period. A three-pointer by Gallinari and lay-up by Gilgeous-Alexander gave Oklahoma City a 100-97 lead with 4:12 left.

Paul then drained a three-pointer to cap an 8-0 burst and give the Thunder a six-point lead with 3:32 left.

Baskets by Giles and Barnes allowed Sacramento to move within 110-108 with 9.9 seconds left. Paul hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds to play before Hield air-balled a three-pointer and Oklahoma City ran out the clock.

