Chris Paul says Thunder 'flipped the switch' to earn 19-point comeback win against Kings

Chris Paul said the Oklahoma City Thunder "flipped the switch" as they rallied from 19 points down to beat the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

The Thunder continue to thrive in seemingly uncomfortable situations.

Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Thunder rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Kings 112-108.

It was the 15th time this season that the Thunder have won after trailing heading into the fourth quarter - by far the most in the league.

"It is like we flipped a switch", Paul said. "Fortunately, we could do it tonight, but we can't rely on that every night."

"We have just been in this situation a lot and we know what to do," Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I think I can speak for all five guys that are in the game (late) most of the time. We are confident and work hard and trust it."

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Paul added 17 for the Thunder, who have won five straight games and 14 of their last 17.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a season-high 19 for the Kings, who had won three in a row. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' No 2 scorer, sat out with lower abdominal muscle tightness.

Sacramento led 61-50 at half-time. Giles scored 15 points and Buddy Hield scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from three-point range.

"We got to a point there, if they made a shot, we were hanging our heads trying to figure out whose fault it was instead of playing with the right pace," Paul said.

The Kings quickly increased their advantage in the third quarter. A deep three-pointer by Nemanja Bjelica put Sacramento up 75-57. Sacramento's biggest lead was 78-59 before Oklahoma City rallied. The Thunder went on a 15-0 run and held the Kings scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Sacramento's lead was down to 82-81 at the end of the period. The Thunder made 11-of-18 field goals and all eight of their free throws in the third quarter.

"We put them at the foul line," Hield said. "They slowed the game down. When they get to the halfcourt, they are a really good halfcourt defensive team and it is hard to get offensive opportunities and the momentum shifted away."

The Thunder led 110-106 in the final minute and had possession when Hield stole the ball. He missed an open three-pointer and the Thunder ended up gaining possession.

Sacramento's Cory Joseph stole the ball and Barnes made a lay-up to cut Oklahoma City's lead to two with 9.9 seconds remaining, but Paul made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to put the game away.

"I thought from about the six-minute mark (in the third quarter) on to the end of the game, the guys really turned it up and made a lot of winning plays," said Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

