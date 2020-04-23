Mark Wahlberg guests on Boston Celtics player conference calls

The Boston Celtics conference calls have become a star-studded affair, with Mark Wahlberg and LL Cool J talking to the team while they wait out the coronavirus pandemic.

Also making an appearance was former NFL player Myron Rolle, who went on to become a doctor and is now treating coronavirus patients at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge says Rolle has a fascinating story that he shared with the team.

Image: Wahlberg watches the Celtics in action at TD Garden

Wahlberg, a Boston native frequently seen courtside at Celtics games, told stories from his acting and singing career.

"He was a lot of fun. Our players got a kick out of him," Ainge said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. "We have had some very inspirational speakers."

Ainge said he is trying to get ready for the NBA Draft while still holding out hope the season will be able to resume. If that has to happen without fans, he said: "It's not as much fun. It's not ideal."

"But it's better than not playing," he said, adding he has seen exciting games in college or high school gyms with just a few dozen fans. "I have been involved in practices where there are zero fans in the room, and it is intense. It's a battle. I think it's not ideal, but I think it could work."

3:50 Check out Jayson Tatum's best plays from this season's NBA

Ainge also said he and his family have been watching the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. Ainge made an appearance in the first episodes because he played golf with Jordan before a 1986 playoff game in which the Bulls star scored 63 points.

But the former Celtics guard said it was all new to his family.

"It was fun because they didn't have too much recollection of it. When I tried to chime in and make a comment on what was happening, they gave me the hush," Ainge said.

"That was fun, to see how excited they were, and how little they knew of the era, and how little they knew about Michael. They were just intrigued by who he was."

