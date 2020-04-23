Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants to resume NBA season, but not at the risk of other people

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he wants to resume the NBA season if it can be done without putting people at risk.

There's a lot working against the Warriors this season. That's even in addition to the coronavirus pandemic that had suspended all play for the NBA.

Still, head coach Steve Kerr wants to resume the season, but not at the risk of other people.

"I would really love to see some conclusion to this season - if it's possible," Kerr said in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on 'The Jump'.

Kerr does not appear to want to rush any gameplay by any means.

"If people's health isn't compromised - obviously that's the main thing," he added. "Can we find a way to do it where nobody is at risk, and we can have some competition that would allow the teams that are clearly the best teams in the league to compete against each other? I know it's not the same thing, but if that's the best we could do at minimum, it would be great to be able to do that."

The three-time NBA championship coach also said he is open to next season having a delayed start if need be.

If Kerr had worries about having a strong chance at the No 1 draft pick next season, or being absent from the playoffs should this season continue, he was not showing it.

He stressed the importance of the global impact coronavirus has brought to more than just the sports world and wants the NBA to be flexible with its schedule.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is committed to having the league return, but there has yet to be a timetable on whether the season would continue or be cancelled altogether.

