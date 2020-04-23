Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants to resume NBA season, but not at the risk of other people

Jessica Kleinschmidt, NBC Sports Bay Area

Thursday 23 April 2020 08:11, UK

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr pictured during the 2019 NBA Finals
Image: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr pictured during the 2019 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he wants to resume the NBA season if it can be done without putting people at risk.

There's a lot working against the Warriors this season. That's even in addition to the coronavirus pandemic that had suspended all play for the NBA.

Still, head coach Steve Kerr wants to resume the season, but not at the risk of other people.

Coronavirus updates: Live updates

Coronavirus updates: Live updates

Stay up to date as the world of sports battles the coronavirus pandemic

"I would really love to see some conclusion to this season - if it's possible," Kerr said in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on 'The Jump'.

Kerr does not appear to want to rush any gameplay by any means.

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Jordan's Last Dance on Sky Q from April 20

Watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Bulls, on Netflix via your Sky Q box

"If people's health isn't compromised - obviously that's the main thing," he added. "Can we find a way to do it where nobody is at risk, and we can have some competition that would allow the teams that are clearly the best teams in the league to compete against each other? I know it's not the same thing, but if that's the best we could do at minimum, it would be great to be able to do that."

Klay Thompson celebrates after scoring 37 points in a single quarter against the Sacramento Kings in January 2015 1:00
Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green react to Klay Thompson's famous 37-point third quarter against the Sacramento Kings

The three-time NBA championship coach also said he is open to next season having a delayed start if need be.

More on this story

If Kerr had worries about having a strong chance at the No 1 draft pick next season, or being absent from the playoffs should this season continue, he was not showing it.

WATCH AND VOTE: Season's best dunk

WATCH AND VOTE: Season's best dunk

Rim rockers? Posterizations? Alley-oop jams? Watch 15 of the season's best dunks vote for your favourite

He stressed the importance of the global impact coronavirus has brought to more than just the sports world and wants the NBA to be flexible with its schedule.

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is committed to having the league return, but there has yet to be a timetable on whether the season would continue or be cancelled altogether.

This story originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.