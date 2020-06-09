Sterling Brown leads protest of 7,500 in Milwaukee

Sterling Brown was joined by his Bucks team-mates as he led a peaceful protest against racial injustice in Milwaukee.

Brown was among thousands of people who gathered outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and marched for social justice and against police brutality.

“As we march today,

let us be loud,

let us be heard,

let us be known!!“ pic.twitter.com/hnKkjL2yyQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 8, 2020

Brown and his team-mates led demonstrators to Veterans Park along Lake Michigan's shore on Sunday.

"We making something great happen, something positive happen, something that's heard around the world," Brown told a crowd estimated at 7,500. "As we march today, let's be loud, let's be known."

Brown had his own encounter with police when in 2018 he was forced to the ground, tased and arrested because of a parking violation outside a Milwaukee drug store. His civil rights lawsuit against Milwaukee is still pending.

Brown was joined by others from the Bucks organisation. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and police Chief Alfonso Morales also made appearances, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

