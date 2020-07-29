Aerial Powers scores career-high 27 points in Washington Mystics win over Connecticut Sun

Aerial Powers produced career numbers in a win for the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, while Sylvia Fowles enjoyed a record-breaking performance despite the Minnesota Lynx suffering defeat.

Tuesday's WNBA results: Washington Mystics 94-89 Connecticut Sun

Los Angeles Sparks 78-96 Chicago Sky

Minnesota Lynx 66-90 Seattle Storm

Washington Mystics 94-89 Connecticut Sun

1:23 Highlights of the WNBA clash between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun.

Powers scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting as the Mystics beat the Sun 94-89 on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2019 Finals.

Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen each scored 16 points for the defending champion Mystics (2-0) and Emma Meesseman added 12 points along with a career-best tying eight assists.

Alyssa Thomas scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner had 29 points, nine boards and five assists for Connecticut (0-2). Bonner also registered two steals to become one of six active players with at least 400 career steals (401).

Atkins made a three and a layup to spark a 13-0 run that was capped by back-to-back three-pointers by Hines-Allen and Powers and made it 65-56 with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Atkins converted a three-point play about two minutes later to give the Mystics, who led the rest of the way, a 10-point lead.

Washington made 11 of 15 (73.3 per cent), including three of five from three-point range, while outscoring the Sun 28-19 in the third quarter. The Mystics then scored 12 of the first 14 fourth-quarter points to push their lead to 88-73 with 5:52 to play. Connecticut went one for six from the field with four turnovers over the first four-plus minutes of the period.

Jacki Gemelos checked in for Connecticut midway through the fourth quarter and the Sun trailing by 13. She hit two threes, and Bonner added a third, in a 16-3 spurt that cut the deficit to 91-89 with 1:39 left but they got no closer. It was Gemelos' first appearance in a WNBA game since September 13, 2015, a span of 1,780 days.

Los Angeles Sparks 78-96 Chicago Sky

1:41 Highlights of the WNBA clash between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky.

Kahleah Copper and Azura Stevens had 21 points apiece as the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-78.

Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Gabby Williams scored 11 apiece for Chicago (2-0). Vandersloot finished with 10 assists, with Stevens and Copper each grabbing a career-high nine rebounds.

Brittney Sykes led the Sparks (1-1) with 16 points.

Parker and Williams made back-to-back three-pointers to give Chicago a 40-36 half-time lead and then the Sky scored 15 of the first 17 third-quarter points, pushing their lead to 17 when Vandersloot made a two free throws midway through the period.

Sydney Wiese hit two threes in an 11-0 run that cut LA's deficit to 66-57 early in the fourth quarter, but Chicago answered with a 10-2 spurt - including six points by Copper - and the Sparks trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Minnesota Lynx 66-90 Seattle Storm

0:59 Highlights of the WNBA clash between the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm.

Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 90-66 win for the Seattle Storm over the Minnesota Lynx to spoil a record-breaking night for Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, who went into the game needing seven rebounds to become the WNBA's all-time leader, grabbed a missed three-point shot by Stewart in the closing seconds of the first half to move past former team-mate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into first on the career rebounds list with 3,357.

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota (1-1) with 18 points, while Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sue Bird hit a three-pointer to give Seattle (2-0) the lead for good - at 27-24 - midway through the second quarter.

Rachel Banham made a three to trim Minnesota's deficit to 48-45 about four minutes into the third but was called for a technical foul several seconds later. Jewell Loyd hit the ensuing free throw, sparking a 15-2 run that gave Seattle a 16-point lead with two minutes left in the period and the Lynx trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Bird hit four of six from three-point range and scored 16 points.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.