Tyronn Lue to interview for Philadelphia 76ers coaching vacancy - reports

Wednesday 30 September 2020 07:26, UK

Tyronn Lue head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers directs his team during the preseason game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on October 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tyronn Lue is in Philadelphia to interview with the 76ers about their coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The interview comes in the aftermath of reports that team owners and general manager Elton Brand want to hire former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and that it is his job to turn down.

Last month, the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after seven seasons following their first-round playoff sweep by the Boston Celtics.

Reaction after Mike D'Antoni announces he won't be returning as head coach of the Houston Rockets next season.
Reaction after Mike D'Antoni announces he won't be returning as head coach of the Houston Rockets next season

D'Antoni was an assistant under Brown in Philadelphia in 2015-16 before taking the Houston job.

The 76ers also reportedly have reached out to Doc Rivers, ousted by the LA Clippers on Monday. Lue was Rivers' top assistant with the Clippers in the 2019-20 season.

Lue, 43, also was a candidate for the Brooklyn Nets vacancy until Steve Nash was hired.

Lue won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James in 2016. He finished with a 128-83 record in parts of four seasons with the Cavs.

