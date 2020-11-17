Kristaps Porzingis: Dallas Mavericks forward to miss start of 2020-21 NBA season

Dallas big man Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the 2020-21 season as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson has confirmed.

Nelson said the team is targeting January 1 as the date when Porzingis will be cleared to begin on-court activities. The NBA regular season will begin December 22 but it isn't yet known when Dallas will open the slate or approximately how many games Porzingis might miss.

"We are going to make sure that that is 100 per cent before we put him out there," Nelson said about the knee, "so that's going to be into the season before we are able to have him join us."

Porzingis suffered the injury in mid-August during the first round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers. He underwent surgery in early October to repair meniscus damage.

Dallas' plan is to be cautious with the 7ft 3in Porzingis to make sure there are no setbacks.

"We are very, very particular about bringing him back at the right time," Nelson said. "It's not going to be a rush. We have got long-term vision when it comes to his rehab."

Image: Porzingis averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in 57 games last season

Porzingis, 25, has been through the rehab process before. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in February 2018 when he was on the New York Knicks and missed the rest of that campaign and the entire 2018-19 season.

He was traded to the Mavericks in 2019 while he was sitting out and played well in his first season with the club. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in 57 games.

Also, Dallas starting big man Dwight Powell is expected to be ready for the regular season. Powell ruptured his right Achilles tendon in January and underwent surgery.

"We are not going to rush, we are going to do it the right way, but we are pretty optimistic that he will be able to join us out of the gates," Nelson said of Powell.

Powell, 29, averaged 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 40 games (37 starts) last season.

