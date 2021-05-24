WNBA: Connecticut Sun stay perfect with victory over Las Vegas Aces

Connecticut Sun are now the only team with a perfect record in the WNBA so far this season after chalking up their fourth and fifth victories of the season at the weekend, whilst Breanna Stewart starred once more for the Seattle Storm.

Saturday's action

New York Liberty 72-101 Washington Mystics

1:57 Highlights of the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics

Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72.

Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Charles also had nine rebounds.

Atkins made five 3-pointers and the Mystics (1-2) were 16 of 31 from long range.

Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points.

Connecticut Sun 84-67 Phoenix Mercury

1:50 Highlights of the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury

Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists against her former team and Connecticut beat Phoenix.

Bonner returned to Phoenix as a visitor for the first time after playing the first nine years of her WNBA career with the Mercury. Bonner, who arrived in Connecticut as a free agent last season, had 27 points in the Sun's home victory over Phoenix.

Jasmine Thomas added 15 points for Connecticut (4-0). Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (2-2) with 20 points, and Diana Taurasi added 13.

Las Vegas Aces 97-69 Los Angeles Sparks

2:15 Highlights of the WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray had 18 points and six assists, A'ja Wilson had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Las Vegas beat Los Angeles.

Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby each scored 17 points and Liz Cambage had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas (2-1). Kelsey Plum did not play.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points for Los Angeles (0-2).

Atlanta Dream 83-79 Indiana Fever

2:00 Highlights of the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever

Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta (83) beat Indiana (79) for its first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Midweek WNBA results Chicago Sky 85-77 Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun 88-67 Indiana Fever

Seattle Storm 90-78 Minnesota Lynx

Sunday's action

0:44 Check out the top three plays from across the WNBA on Sunday

Connecticut Sun 72-65 Las Vegas Aces

1:57 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces

DeWanna Bonner totalled 22 points and seven rebounds, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun remained unbeaten through five games with a 72-65 win over the host Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Brionna Jones added 19 points and Jasmine Thomas contributed seven points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Sun. Connecticut (5-0) matched its best start to a campaign since the 2018 season.

A'ja Wilson paced the Aces with 14 points and seven rebounds. Chelsea Gray had 13 points and five assists, Dearica Hamby scored 12 and Liz Cambage totalled 10 points and seven boards for Las Vegas (2-2).

Wilson's layup with 48.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter brought the Aces within 67-65. Bonner hit a dagger 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds on the clock and later sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

Trailing by six at the break, the Sun reclaimed control with a 23-point third quarter while holding the Aces to 10.

New York Liberty 93-85 Chicago Sky

2:10 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky

Sabrina Ionescu finished with 19 points and 12 assists as the visiting New York Liberty posted a 93-85 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon.

Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Rebecca Allen added 13 off the bench for the Liberty (4-1).

Both teams shot well throughout the game. The Liberty made 14 of 28 attempts from 3-point range while the Sky (2-1) sank 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc.

In the end, bench points proved to be the difference. The Liberty scored 21 bench points while the Sky only notched eight.

The Sky didn't get the performance they're used to getting from star player Kahleah Copper, who scored just nine points. She averaged 21.0 points per game going into Sunday's matchup.

Diamond DeShields scored 22 points and Astou Ndour and Courtney Vandersloot added 17 and 14, respectively, for Chicago.

Washington Mystics 77-89 Indiana Fever

2:12 Highlights of the WNBA regular season game between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points to lead a balanced attack and the Indiana Fever won their first game this season by downing the Washington Mystics, 89-77, in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Teaira McCowan and Jessica Breland contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds apiece and also combined for eight assists for the Fever (1-4). Danielle Robinson added 13 points and six assists for Indiana, which pulled away by outscoring Washington 27-13 in the third quarter. Victoria Vivians chipped in 11 points off the bench as the Fever shot 51.6 percent from the field.

Tina Charles led Washington (1-3) with 31 points and nine rebounds. Ariel Atkins supplied 16 points and four assists, while Erica McCall added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Seattle Storm 100-97 Dallas Wings (OT)

2:37 Highlights of the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings

Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 36 points -- including the go-ahead free throw with 31 seconds left in overtime -- to lead the Seattle Storm to a 100-97 win over the host Dallas Wings on Saturday night.

Stewart also had a team-high 11 rebounds and a game-high five blocks. In addition, she became the fourth-fastest WNBA player to reach 2,500 points and the fastest to reach 2,500 while also having at least 1,000 rebounds.

The Storm (3-1) also got 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Jewell Loyd. Jordin Canada scored 14 points and Sue Bird added six points and five assists.

Dallas (1-1) was led by Arike Ogunbowale's 28 points. Marina Mabrey added 26 points and Isabelle Harrison chipped in with 16 points and 11 rebounds.