'Every bit of netball I play is a bonus after leg break' - Sasha Glasgow reflects after returning to England duty
Sasha Glasgow was set to enter her first season with the Melbourne Mavericks and her seventh in the SSN but her debut was delayed after a devastating leg fracture; Glasgow finally returned to England duty when she played in the final game of the series against the Silver Ferns
Tuesday 16 December 2025 15:29, UK
In 2024 Australian-born England Rose Sasha Glasgow was set to make her debut with Melbourne Mavericks in the Suncorp Super Netball league, but a warm-up fixture instantly put that on pause.
Mavericks were playing SSN opponent Sunshine Coast Lightning in the build up to the 2024 season when during the second quarter Glasgow broke her tibia and fibula, halting her season and potentially career.
The goal shooter didn't know if she would make it back to playing at the elite level, especially as she had suffered from two long-term injuries previously, however since then she debuted for Mavericks in the SSN and returned to the court for England.
"Coming back into the England dress almost felt like a bit of a long shot," Glasgow said.
"So the first time that I spoke about coming back onto programme, I didn't know at that point if I was going to ever play netball again, let alone play SSN, let alone be able to run.
"At the time that felt like a massive stretch but all of the support just was so amazing and incredible.
"I feel like every single time that I took a step forward and, say, I got to run or change direction, I got to incorporate a ball into training and then finally when I stepped out in my SSN club dress, I felt like it [returning to England duty] was possible.
"Then to get the call from Jess [Thirlby, England head coach] to potentially put my hand up to be back in the programme for 2025/ 2026, there were so many emotions because I felt like it was never going to happen for me again."
After months of challenging rehab, Glasgow ran for the first time again in May 2024, eventually making her official Mavericks debut April 5 this year in the team's season opener.
During the recent New Zealand series, Glasgow returned to the court in a red dress 661 days since she last played for the Roses.
She partnered with Helen Housby in the attacking circle in the final game of the New Zealand series that the Silver Ferns went on to win 55-49, also winning them the series 2-1.
Glasgow also took to the court during the series against Jamaica, which England dominated to sweep the series 2-0.
This also marked England's last home games before the Commonwealth Games next year in Scotland.
Glasgow will hope to make the squad for that tournament but for now is determined to just enjoy every bit of netball she can play.
"I knew once I could get back and just find my rhythm, get back into consistent training, and be able to put out 60-minute performances, I could put myself in a good position to continue to play," Glasgow added.
"When I came back in the girls were so excited too and they really wrapped their arms around me and just looked after me when I was coming in and the expectation was just to train and enjoy it again.
"I've actually gone through the worst that you can, playing netball is the fun bit.
"So when I'm out there I have to remember that, yes, it's obviously pressured moments and you know you want to win.
"But at one point that didn't feel attainable so every bit of netball that I play now is a bonus."