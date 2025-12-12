Jamaican netball legend Romelda Aiken-George hits back at online trolls 'throwing little tantrums' over West Coast Fever signing
Romelda Aiken-George comes out of retirement to replace fellow Jamaican netball legend Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard at West Coast Fever for the 2026 season; Aiken-George has recieved backlash for the signing despite being one of the most decorated and successful goal shooters in the league
Friday 12 December 2025 13:06, UK
Romelda Aiken-George was announced as Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard's replacement at West Coast Fever for the 2026 season, as the fellow Sunshine Girl is expecting her second child.
Aiken-George had previously announced that the 2025 season would be her last after a career spanning 18 seasons, four Suncorp Super Netball grand final wins, two Commonwealth Games bronze and two World Championships bronze medal performances.
However, the 37-year-old's return to the SSN has brought some backlash online, despite her being one of the most decorated netballers to have played in the league.
"To everyone mad that Fever signed me, breathe," Aiken-George said online.
"If I'm not your favourite or you can't bring yourself to say something positive, that's fine.
"Opinions are free, even when they're empty. But let's get one thing straight, I don't owe any of you proof.
"I know the player I am, the work I put in, and the job I came here to do.
"So if you're in the comments throwing little tantrums, maybe stop acting tough online and start acting like someone who actually loves the sport.
"Don't like me? Cool. I'm still here. I'm still signed. And I'm still going to show up in the comments with zero impact.
"I compete on court, not in the gutter with low-mindset trolls. So stay mad and I'll stay booked."
The goal shooter made over 230 appearances in the SSN between 2008 and 2025, making her the most capped player across Super Netball and the Trans-Tasman Championship, the league replaced by the SSN.
Aiken-George played for Queensland Firebirds for 14 seasons before her contract was not renewed. She went on to play one season at New South Wales Swifts, and two with Adelaide Thunderbirds, including what was supposed to be her final season, retiring as the league's fourth-highest all-time goal scorer.
In 2024 she was part of the side that won the SSN grand final 59-57 over the Melbourne Vixens, where she was also awarded player of the match.
But her return to the SSN will see her record number of caps continue to grow, and close in on the all-time goal scorer rankings, which is topped by Fowler-Nembhard.
She will be playing alongside Vitality Rose Fran Williams, and fellow Jamaicans Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Shanice Beckford.
However, her return also brings into question whether she could make another appearance for Jamaica at the Commonwealth Games next year in Glasgow as the Sunshine Girls look to climb onto the podium yet again.