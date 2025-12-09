Jaz Brown: England rose reflects on her journey into netball after impressive international debut against New Zealand

Jaz Brown didn’t take the traditional route into playing professional netball, unlike many players who start playing from very young and grow in the system. She started by playing tennis.

It wasn't until Brown was 17 that she switched courts, and traded in her tennis skirt for a netball dress.

Last month, she made it to the top of the national game by making her England debut against New Zealand, playing all three games in the series.

"It's been a journey and a half, to say the least," Brown said.

"It's been highs and lows of injuries, COVID, I've even been told I'm not good enough and things like that.

"My coach back in the day said that I wouldn't make it to be a professional netballer.

"I do think it's hard, with the English league, as well as in the juniors, it's more of if you age out of the under-21s and your name's not made it, then you're not in the running for much."

Having grown up playing tennis, Brown would eventually realise that she did not love the sport enough to continue committing so much time to it. She stopped playing, and a desire to stay active led her to netball.

Image: In just six years Jaz Brown went from not playing netball to playing for England, who are ranked fourth in the world

So she initially started playing in a local league, filling in at whatever position was available, before settling as a defender and progressing unexpectedly quickly into Premier League Netball with Charnwood.

"Luckily I have a mindset where I feel like regardless of who tells me anything, I'm still going to do it anyway," Brown added.

"I feel like looking back and if I was still in that position, I would definitely say just to keep on going and don't give a c**p about what anyone thinks or says and just prove them wrong.

"That goes to any young girl or boy out there that's in a similar position to me, just prove them wrong and laugh at them when you're up there."

At Charnwood she met Jo Tripp, who took the young player under her wing and eventually gave Brown her first Netball Super League contract in 2023 at Severn Stars.

Brown then moved to Birmingham Panthers for the 2025 season, alongside Tripp became Panthers coach, until the pair both left at the end of this season.

In 2026, Brown will play for NIC Leeds Rhinos.

Image: Jaz Brown and Funmi Fadoju were the starting duo in defence for all three of the games in the New Zealand series

Brown's England debut saw her come up against the formidable Kiwi shooter Grace Nweke, and she held her own very well alongside Funmi Fadoju.

The goal keeper, standing at over six foot, felt her debut "couldn't have gone any better" and knows if she can perform like that as a rookie, then there's more to come.

She partly credits her time playing tennis for her success in netball.

While Brown enjoys the team aspect of netball, she knows that when put in an uncomfortable situation on the court, she can draw on her experiences of playing an individual sport to dig herself out of it.

This weekend, Brown could play against Jamaica, as the Roses continue their Commonwealth Games preparation.

Vitality Netball Horizon Series schedule in Jamaica

The first two games of the series originally set to be played in Jamaica were cancelled due to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, so the series will now consist of two games, both played in London.

Saturday December 13: England vs Jamaica, 2.15pm - Copper Box Arena, London

Sunday December 14: England vs Jamaica, 2pm - Copper Box Arena, London

Times subject to slight change due to broadcast requirements