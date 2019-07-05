Vitality World Cup: Sky Sports Netball and Sky Sports YouTube to cover every game

0:55 The Vitality Netball World Cup begins on 12th July and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports The Vitality Netball World Cup begins on 12th July and you can watch every game live on Sky Sports

As the Vitality Netball World Cup looms large, there are more ways than ever before to follow with Sky Sports, including our dedicated channel Sky Sports Netball.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch all 10 days of this summer's action in Liverpool and your home for the tournament will be Sky Sports Netball, a first-of-its-kind channel dedicated solely to coverage of women's sport.

Follow the Roses on Sky Sports England's first three games, against Uganda, Scotland and Samoa, will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Netball

More than 250 hours of coverage from the tournament will be available across Sky Sports platforms to make sure you don't miss a moment of the action as Tracey Neville's Vitality Roses aim to follow last April's Commonwealth Games gold medal with success in the sport's premier event.

Di Dougherty, our host through the Superleague season, will lead our coverage alongside ex-England stars Tamsin Greenway and Pamela Cookey.

Former Roses captain Ama Agbeze will also provide her expert insight, as will two-time World Cup winner with the Australian Diamonds, Sharni Layton.

A first of its kind Sky Sports Netball is the first channel to solely dedicate every minute of coverage to women’s sport and will show over 250 hours of coverage, original content and masterclasses throughout the tournament.

Current Saracens Mavericks coach, and another former Rose, Camilla Buchanan joins Surrey Storm director of netball Mikki Austin with Northern Ireland head coach and Manchester Thunder assistant coach Dan Ryan also on duty.

Expert commentary comes from Caroline Barker, Katharine Merry, Jenny Woods and Rupert Cox while reporters Gail Davis and Hannah Wilkes complete the line-up.

Online and Social

In a UK first, as well as Sky Sports Netball, fans can follow the journey on the Sky Sports YouTube channel with every game from every session streamed live so that even those without a subscription will be able to follow the action and get behind the Roses.

England's team celebrate together after their Commonwealth Games gold medal on the Gold Coast in 2018

Our reporters and experts will be on hand to deliver their opinions in our expert columns across the week, while our daily live blog will ensure the pick of the action is at your fingertips within minutes.

Our daily previews, reports and features will keep you up to date with the results and group standings - so with that in mind you will want to bookmark the following so you have the lowdown on the teams and the format.

The support of Sky Sports over the years has been paramount in growing the game. I’m pleased the World Cup has a great home on Sky’s channels and I’m even more pleased that the younger fans can access every game through their online platforms. Tracey Neville, Vitality Roses Head Coach

The World Cup also promises to reach a wider audience that ever before, so make sure you are across all our social channels for behind the scenes access, interviews with our team and a sideways look at events in Liverpool.

Our brand new Snapchat show which will feature the good, the not so good and the what was that from around the tournament.

How to watch the Netball World Cup with Sky Sports

Sky Sports Netball will available to all Sky TV customers, while a selection of World Cup games will also be available on Sky One as well as on selected Virgin Media packages, providing a significant reach for a selection of the live sport available on Sky Sports at no extra cost.

From the opening ceremony and first round of games on July 12, right through until the final and place matches on Sunday July 21, our dedicated channel will feature a host of bespoke netball programming including our documentary on the tournament's history, Camilla Buchanan's trip to Uganda and much more.

2019 represents the biggest line up of women’s sport ever on Sky Sports

As well as our dedicated Sky Sports Netball channel, Sky subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go and also the action will be available On Demand while every session will also be available to watch our YouTube streams via the Sky Sports website and App.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "All eyes will be on the Netball World Cup this summer. Since our first netball broadcast in 2004, we've seen the sport go from strength to strength, and now 15 years on, England are heading into a World Cup as one of the favourites.

"We're so excited to see the sport continue to grow and attract new fans and look forward to bringing the drama and excitement to life on screen and online.

"Our decision to live stream every game means everyone, across all different platforms and devices can follow England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the other 13 teams competing in Liverpool for the biggest prize. We can't wait for it to start."

