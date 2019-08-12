Laura Malcolm re-signs at Manchester Thunder

Manchester Thunder won the Vitality Netball Superleague title for the third time in May

Laura Malcolm has become the first player to re-sign for the reigning Vitality Netball Superleague champions Manchester Thunder.

After two years with Severn Stars, Malcolm rejoined the franchise last season and the dynamic mid-court player had a key role in their title-winning campaign.

The 28-year-old joins Eboni Usoro-Brown as the second Superleague player to recommit to the franchise they were part of last season.

"After what was an incredible season, I can't wait to be back at Manchester Thunder for the 2020 campaign," said Malcolm upon the announcement of her re-signing.

"The atmosphere from the crowd at some of our games this season was the best I've ever experienced and I'm looking forward to getting on court in front of the crazy Thunder fans again."

The mid-court player (L) celebrating winning the Vitality Netball Superleague Grand Final

Malcolm is extremely comfortable across all three mid-court positions and after recently being named as one of the full-time Vitality Roses, will be eager to use her form with Thunder to drive a charge to add to her 25 international caps.

"She is an incredibly hard-working athlete, both on and off the court, and after her well-deserved inclusion in the full-time Roses programme," said Thunder's director of netball Karen Greig.

"I am excited to see Laura develop further for her country and for us here as we look to defend our title."

Well it's been my dream for as long as I can remember and I really didnt know if I would get a second crack at it....mannn it feels so good to read my name on that Roses list!



Thanks for all the lovely messages and I cant wait to get going! 🌹❤👊🏽 https://t.co/Gfv90ZGurC — Laura Malcolm (@ljmalcolm1) August 6, 2019

The first chance to see Manchester Thunder back in action will be at the British Fast5 All Stars Championship which is taking place in October, live on Sky Sports.

The new Vitality Netball Superleague season will commence in February 2020 and before that, an announcement will be made about the season opener on August 14.

