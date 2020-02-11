Lisa Alexander's contract as Australian Diamonds' head coach will not be renewed

Lisa Alexander will lead the side once more before her contract finishes

Netball Australia's board has announced that it will not renew the contract of the Australian Diamonds head coach Lisa Alexander beyond the end of 2020.

Alexander, who has led the national side for more than eight years and is the most-capped Diamonds head coach of all-time, will not continue in the post beyond 2020.

During her time at the helm, the head coach has led the side to multiple medals on the greatest of netball stages. The Diamonds achieved gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and at the Netball World Cup in 2015.

More recently, they secured silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and last year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The bushfire relief charity match between the Australian Diamonds and a Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars, which is being played on March 1, will be the final time she leads the Australian side.

After the announcement of the board's decision, Netball Australia chief executive acknowledged Alexander's leadership and contributions to the sport over the years.

"Like Diamonds coaches before her, Lisa has been a trailblazer who has led the Diamonds program with distinction and great success," Marne Fechner said on the Australian Diamonds' website.

"Lisa has had a significant impact on our sport and achieved great things in her time, both on and off the court. She is leaving a great legacy.

Lisa Alexander's Numbers She became Australia’s most capped coach, surpassing Jill McIntosh’s total of 94 caps, during the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool Alexander is the first Diamonds head coach to have ever reach 100 Test caps and did so during the 2019 Constellation Cup competition In total, Alexander has led the outfit 102 times and secured 83 wins during that time (a win/loss ratio of 81 per cent) The head coach led the side to six straight Constellation Cup wins and since 2011, maintained their position as the No 1 ranked side in the world

"As we looked to the next high-performance cycle and beyond, there was a consensus and appetite for change heading into 2021," Fechner shared.

"The high-performance landscape is ever-changing and increasingly competitive and we believe it's in the best interest of the program to open up the role.

"We thank Lisa for her passion and commitment to the Diamonds and to growing the game, and look forward to her continuing her coaching legacy."

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Australian Diamonds head coach for the past eight and a half years. I would dearly have loved to continue in the role beyond December 2020, and whilst disappointed with the decision not to renew my contract, I respect the decision of the board to head in a new direction. Lisa Alexander

On court, the Australian Diamonds' next focus will be the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup.

Netball Australia will begin their recruitment process for a new head coach in early March and Alexander has shared her position regarding that.

"I will not be applying for the position and I wish the athletes, support staff, high performance staff and new coach all the very best for the future and for continued success and excellence for the Australian Diamonds."

Sky Sports is your home of netball and is back on your screens next month when the new Vitality Superleague season gets underway, with all 10 teams in action at the Season Opener from Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 22.