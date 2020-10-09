Vitality Netball Superleague: Strathclyde Sirens re-sign five players

Mid-court athlete and coach Claire Maxwell is one of a number individuals returning

Strathclyde Sirens have re-signed a quintet of players, including player-assistant coach Claire Maxwell, for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Mid-court stalwart Maxwell is returning for her fifth season at the club and it will be her second season as assistant coach to Lesley MacDonald.

She has put pen to paper alongside Lynsey Gallagher, Emily Nicholl, Taylor Cullen and Niamh McCall.

"Last year was my first year taking on a dual role, so it was a huge stepping-stone for me to find my feet," Maxwell said.

"I learned so much throughout the process. I'm really looking forward to taking all those learnings to become a better coach and support the team as much as I can in the 2021 season."

Gallagher is another individual who has a wealth of experience, having been part of the national set up in Scotland for over 10 years.

She has competed in two Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cups as well as the World Youth Netball Cup in 2009 and 2013.

Like so many netballers , the shooter was upset that the 2020 Superleague season had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

"We were really starting to build some momentum and we were really excited to see where our season would go," she said.

Yesss G 🥰🙌 so excited that Scottish legend @Lynsey_G has returned to @SirensNetball for the 20-21 season 🔐 https://t.co/4yKuJfDEZr — Gillian Crozier (@GillCro62) October 9, 2020

"We were gutted when we got that call before the Celtic Dragons game that our season was being cut short, but we're ready to hit the ground running and pick up from where we left off."

Sirens are continuing to drive innovation in the Superleague by using their new Fan app to reveal signings to their fans.

The app, in partnership with Adeo Group, is the first of its kind for a Vitality Netball Superleague side and aims to act as a one-stop shop for the club.

