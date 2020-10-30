2021 Vitality Superleague: Gezelle Allison signs for Wasps Netball

Gezelle Allison (R) will join Wasps Netball's attacking line-up for the 2021 season

Jamaican international Gezelle Allison has joined Wasps Netball for the 2021 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

Goal attack Allison adds to a wealth of international shooters who have chosen to ply their trade in England next year, with Australian Donnell Wallam at Leeds Rhinos Netball's, Ine-Mari Venter with Saracens Mavericks and Lefebre Rademan joining London Pulse.

The Jamaican arrives having made her international debut for the Sunshine Girls in the Vitality Nations Cup earlier this year. She has also played for her country in Fast5 and has a background in basketball.

"I chose to join Wasps, because of the opportunities and exposure I could get out of it," she said.

"I look forward to playing with a high-level team that has a reputation for winning. I see myself growing as a player and an athlete in their company."

Wasps Netball will be under new on-court leadership in the form of Sophia Candappa as captain, who takes over from the recently retired Hannah Knights. Amy Flanagan and Fran Williams will be the two-time champions' vice-captains.

Head coach Mel Mansfield has signed a new contract herself and she's eager to see Allison grasp her opportunity with both hands.

"The 6ft, dual basketball and netball player brings Jamaican flair, power, strength and shooting accuracy," Mansfield said.

"We are thrilled to welcome her to the black and gold of Wasps. She brings something fresh, new and exciting to our attacking line-up."

The signing of Allison means that Wasps Netball's squad for the 2021 season is almost complete and they have one final name to add to it, which will be announced later on Friday. The forthcoming season is due to start in February 2021.

Wasps Netball's confirmed squad: Sophia Candappa, Katie Harris, Josie Huckle, Amy Flanagan, Fran Williams, Ella Powell-Davies, Iona Christian, Lily-May Catling, Gezelle Allison. Training Partners: Hannah Leighton, Ally Housley, Leah Goss, Megan Thorne, Ruth Hughes.