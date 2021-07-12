Vitality Superleague: Celtic Dragons appoint Danielle Titmuss as new head coach

Celtic Dragons have named Danielle Titmuss as their new head coach following the departure of Tania Hoffman (Image: Welsh Netball)

Celtic Dragons' search for a new head coach is over after announcing the appointment of London Pulse assistant coach and head of academy Danielle Titmuss.

Back in June, the Welsh franchise had announced that Tania Hoffman would be leaving her role to return to New Zealand and after a recruitment process, it was confirmed on Monday that Titmuss would take the reins for her first Superleague head coaching role.

"I am really excited to join Celtic Dragons as head coach, achieving a lifelong ambition of mine. "I've been fortunate to coach so many young athletes on their journey through to the Superleague, it feels awesome to now be following through the next part of my own journey. "I'm looking forward to both the challenge and opportunity to work with Celtic Dragons. There's so much potential for growth, I'm excited to be a part of that and can't wait to build a competitive team for the next season," Danielle Titmuss, Celtic Dragons head coach

A 14-year coaching career has taken in spells at club, university and pathway level, as well as a spell coaching state teams in Australia, and she arrives in Cardiff to lead a franchise that finished bottom of the Superleague in 2021.

Most recently Titmuss has been part of the London Pulse coaching set-up and head of academy where her squads won gold medals at this season's England Netball NPL tournament.

"Danielle is one of the UK's most exciting young coaches and we are thrilled to have her take the reins at Celtic Dragons," Welsh Netball CEO Sarah Jones said after announcing the appointment.

From pink to green! Super excited to be leading the VNSL Celtic Dragons team next season! 🐲🙌



A huge thank you to everyone at @Pulse_Netball for last two seasons 💗🖤 https://t.co/PwwLz7Qd7i — Dannii Titmuss (@bellyboo27) July 12, 2021

"The recruitment process saw a diverse and talented group of candidates apply for the position, but Danielle's track record across a range of different netball environments, her vision and her drive meant that she was the natural choice for us.

"Her energy and creativity will be key for us as she works with our newly appointed Head of Elite, Sara Hale, in delivering our new elite performance strategy, further developing our franchise age group programme and most importantly leading a winning franchise over the coming years."

🗃️ Dannii Titmuss boasts an impressive CV:



▫️ Dragons Head Coach

▫️ Roses Academy Coach

▫️ Pulse Assistant & Head of Academy

▫️ Wasps U21 Coach & Head of Academy

▫️ Mavericks Youth Coach

▫️ Oversaw two unbeaten NPL campaigns pic.twitter.com/ICQV6ezI1U — Vitality Netball Superleague (@NetballSL) July 12, 2021

Congratulations @bellyboo27 great step up for you and well done @celtic_dragons on the appointment 😀 https://t.co/7IRVh7Aowo — Tracey Neville MBE (@traceynev) July 12, 2021

Titmuss, who was Wasps' first U21 head coach and head of academy, will immediately take charge of the franchise and plans for the 2022 Vitality Superleague season and a squad out to improve on their recent disappointments.

"Part of our London Pulse philosophy is to encourage development and growth of our players and staff," Sam Bird, London Pulse's director of netball said.

We would like to wish Danni all the best in her new role and send our congratulations from all at London Pulse. 🖤💗@bellyboo27 https://t.co/OeY7R0xsfv — London Pulse Netball 💗🖤 (@Pulse_Netball) July 12, 2021

"This appointment represents a great opportunity for Dannii to lead Celtic Dragons on their next campaign and we wholeheartedly wish her every success.

"We would like to thank Dannii for her hard work with London Pulse over the last two seasons and we are looking forward to doing battle on the court in 2022.