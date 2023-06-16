Manchester Thunder win Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at how Thunder won the Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship at the Copper Box Arena A look at how Thunder won the Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship at the Copper Box Arena

Manchester Thunder won the Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship beating defending champions Team Bath in the final at the Copper Box Arena on Friday.

Thunder had too much firepower for their opponents with MVP Gabby Sinclair showcasing just why she is one of the stars of the game as Manchester put on an impressive title-clinching performance to win 51-9.

Director of Netball Karen Greig said: "We've been waiting for this for years and our record hasn't been great and we've said we will go one better.

"Over the competition, we've gelled well. We played some mind games with the buzzer.

"Overall we've played great. I am really proud of the girls and a fabulous way to end the season.

"Fast5 is such an unpredictable game so when you have shooters firing it really helps. I want to thank Celtic Dragons and Loughborough Lightning for allowing Gabby (Sinclair) and Mary (Cholhok) to play for us today."

Sinclair said: "I just love playing. It's all about the rhythm, get it and shoot it. The team has been so welcoming. I think we have gelled really well today as a group."