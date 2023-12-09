England beat South Africa in decider to win Vitality Netball International Series trophy

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England have won the Vitality Netball International Series with a 53-50 win over South Africa in the decider England have won the Vitality Netball International Series with a 53-50 win over South Africa in the decider

England avenged their defeat to South Africa in game two to take a three-goal win and lift the Vitality Netball International Series trophy in front of a packed crowd at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Vitality Player of the Match and the Series Fran Williams formed a solid defensive partnership with Funmi Fadoju as the pair picked up six gains across the match to help keep the Proteas at arm's length across the course of the game.

Norma Plummer was given a guard of honour at the end of the game as she bowed out from her role as head coach of South Africa.

The win marks a successful end to the year for England who after winning a a silver medal at the Netball World Cup in South Africa were able to celebrate a win at the end of the highest-selling home three-match Test series.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The Vitality Roses celebrate with the trophy at the end of a highest-selling home three-match Test series

England head coach Jess Thirlby said: "We've got an incredibly, talented, exciting group that are already showing signs how to grind out wins, even when it might not be perfect but I'm really excited about the potential.

"We were very excited to be playing back in front of a home crowd. It felt like a long time coming and I think the girls have learnt how to energise and almost use the crowd to elevate their performance. We want to make the crowd proud and just embrace these moments."

Captain Williams added: "I think this series has provided so many different challenges but also opportunities for us as a squad.

"We had to grind out a win from leading in the first game, try and chase a win yesterday and then, today, lead narrowly in a close game but get the result over the line in the final few minutes.

"I know the girls will carry so much forward from being able to win and grind this out."