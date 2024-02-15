Netball Super League: Meet the teams going for glory in 2024 and why to follow on Sky Sports

Ahead of the Netball Super League season getting under way, we take a closer look at the 10 teams going for glory in 2024...

London Pulse

Pulse missed out on the 2023 title narrowly to Loughborough Lighting and will be looking to take the win this season. They are without international star Chelsea Pitman as she returns to Australia, however they have gained a big name from the 2023 Netball World Cup, Nicholé Taljaard from South Africa, who is coming across to play in her first Netball Super League season.

Pulse continue to have a strong set of promising young talent, with major England stars such as Funmi Fadoju, Berri Neil and Liv Tchine staying on for another season at Pulse after their recent impressive international performances.

Surrey Storm

After a successful 2023 season where Storm finished fourth, they will be continuing to aim among the final four teams. Mikki Austin enters her fifth year as a player-coach and has already retained two key members of the squad in Amy Flanagan and Frankie Wells.

This year, they have brought in Uganda International Haniisha Muhameed who recently shone at the Nations Cup here in the UK and previously in the summer at the Netball World Cup. She will be familiar in coming up against fellow She Cranes international team-mate Mary Cholhok for Loughborough Lightning in the shooting circle.

Severn Stars

Jo Trip begins her second season with Stars as head coach and player. Last season they managed to finish the league in sixth, which was a club record.

With promising new signings such as young defender Jas Brown and South Africa International Lefebre Rademan, Stars can look forward to a promising season with returning familiar faces such as Gabby Marshall, Sigi Burger and Jess Shaw all back for another year.

Loughborough Lightning

Lightning will be looking to retain their title this season and make the 2024 trophy their third in the Netball Super League.

With strong returning players such as Uganda's unbelievable goal shooter Mary Cholhok, who is back after a strong World Cup appearance for the She Cranes and Nations Cup performance.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos bring in the big talking point with the return of Geva Mentor after 15 years living in Australia and playing in the ANZ Championship and Suncorp Super Netball. Mentor has returned to the UK and joined the Rhinos despite her recent retirement from international netball.

In the past Mentor played a pivotal role in Team Bath's inaugural year, winning the title and playing alongside some of the league's most iconic players including, Tamsin Greenway, Rachel Dunn, Pamela Cookey, Stacey Francis-Bayman and Jess Thirlby.

Leeds will be looking to use this addition of Mentor within their squad to level-up their performance while also having the arrival of experienced Malawi international Joyce Mvula, who has previously played in the Super League for Manchester Thunder.

Cardiff Dragons

Nia Jones makes her return to Dragons having been named captain. Jones has had a successful year competing at the Netball World Cup for Wales.

Joining from Melbourne is defender Newton. Jacqui played for Collingwood Magpies last season with Geva Mentor and has previously played for Melbourne Vixens in the Suncorp Super Netball league. She will be a key import player who will play a pivotal role in Dragons' push for the final four this season.

Another international star to arrive in the squad is South African Khanyisa 'KC' Chawane, who was a part of the South African Netball World Cup squad in 2019 that finished fourth and represented the Proteas again in the 2023 World Cup in her home country. Having these major imports is vital in Dragons' development this season.

Manchester Thunder

As one of the most historically successful sides, Thunder will be continuing to aim for the final four for another successful season.

With renowned players like Natalie Metcalf and Shadine van de Mer staying on the squad has effectively got very strong international experience which will benefit them against other successful teams.

The new addition of Imogen Allison from Team Bath adds to the mix of having Metcalf, Allison and Amy Carter who are all current mid-court for England, now able to excel together and draw on recent international appearances.

Strathclyde Sirens

Following a successful appearance at the Netball World Cup, Iona Christian and Cerys Finn return to Sirens with more international exposure. Emily Nicholl, the most capped player in Sirens' history has stepped up as the new team captain.

Exciting new signings include Millie Sanders and South Africa international Sesandile Owethu Ngubane who impressed in making her debut at the Netball World Cup.

Sirens finished the league in eighth last year and will be looking to set their goals higher this season.

Team Bath

Team Bath will be looking to make some changes this season after finishing ninth last year.

With star players such as Jayda Pechova making numerous recent appearances for England, she will bring her recent experience to her sides upcoming games and provide valuable insight into other international players style and strengths.

Back for another season in blue & gold are player-coach Kadeen Corbin and Bethan Dyke, who excelled at the Netball World Cup with Barbados and Wales. As well as new faces Sloan Burton and Emma Barrie, from Australia and Scotland respectively.

With an average age of 24 in the squad, having players such as Burton will bring that essential leadership quality to the team and help younger and less experienced players gain more confidence on and off the court.

Saracens Mavericks

After winning the Netball Super League title in 2023 with Loughborough Lightning, shooting star Emma Thacker is set to join Saracens Mavericks for their 2024 season campaign and will play a major role in their squad.

England rising star Ellie Rattu is a statement signing for Mavericks' new era, having grown up a fan she is excited for the move.

Having a squad with as many international players as Mavericks sets them apart from other teams in the league. Rattu is joined by fellow England rose Razia Quashie following their recent Nations Cup performance together.

The coaching team at Mavericks is looking impeccably strong for this season with the experience of former international and Super League title winner Tamsin Greenway as head of strategic pathway and former title winner and Maverick Camilla Buchanan as head coach.

