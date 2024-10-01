Vitality Roses in New Zealand: England head coach Jess Thirlby relishing another close contest in second Test

Vitality Roses are 1-0 up in the three-Test series against New Zealand; victory will secure England the Taini Jamison Trophy; watch the second Test live on Wednesday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Mix and - for free - on the Sky Sports YouTube channel
England head coach Jess Thirlby is expecting another close battle with New Zealand as the Vitality Roses target a famous series victory over the Silver Ferns on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.
The Vitality Roses are 1-0 up in the three-Test series after a narrow one-goal win in Sunday's series opener, where England held on in the final quarter to claim an epic 59-58 victory.
The tight success follows England's win by the same margin against New Zealand in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup earlier this year and a hard-fought series between the two nations in 2023.
Thirlby is expecting another close contest in Porirua on Wednesday, live from 7.30am on Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, where an England victory would secure the Taini Jamison Trophy for the first time since 2021.
"We obviously do a lot of pressure training back home, but nothing quite replaces the real thing," Thirlby said after Sunday's dramatic victory. "That's exactly why we're out here and have been over in Australia, to have matches like this.
"They're becoming a little bit of a habit between us and the Silver Ferns and long may that continue because it's such a healthy rivalry and we know it's a brilliant contest every time we're here."
England had just three days to recover between the final Test in Australia and the series opener in New Zealand, with Thirlby pleased with how her young line-up has handled the quick turnaround and switch in time zones.
"We're match ready, which is a brilliant advantage to have, but I also think there's a lot in the legs as well," Thirlby added. "Very quick turnaround not only between the games in Australia, but also to get here. I think the two-hour time difference has thrown us more than anything!
"What I'm really impressed with is the will to win and the fact that we're able to keep finding ways to get over the line. Not all the time, we're not that team yet that have quite found a way to be consistent, but it's more than worth it physically to claim a one-goal win."
New Zealand have won the last two editions of the Taini Jamison Trophy, defeating Jamaica in 2022 before coming through a final-Test decider against England last year, with Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio expecting the Silver Ferns to bounce back.
"I think we just had a few too many patches where we lost a few in a row [on Sunday], and that's dangerous when you're playing at international level," Ekenasio said. "We have to be better at that.
"Now in the next two Tests, we've got to come out firing with that real dogged and mongrel attitude.''
September 19 - Australia 70-57 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat
September 22 - Australia 59-61 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat
September 25 - Australia 69-56 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat
September 29 - New Zealand 58-59 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat
October 2 - New Zealand vs England, second Test, Porirua - Live from 7.35am
October 6 - New Zealand vs England, third Test, Invercargill - Live from 7.35am
