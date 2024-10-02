Vitality Roses in New Zealand: England seal Taini Jamison Trophy with another stunning win

Vitality Roses claimed a stunning 59-55 victory against New Zealand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series and secure the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Jess Thirlby's side secured the Taini Jamison Trophy for the first time since 2021 thanks to a monumental victory in Porirua on Wednesday.

Both teams made a speedy start but it was the home side who took the early lead at the end of the first quarter 16-13.

Some accurate long-range shooting from Helen Housby helped bring the Vitality Roses to within one as the Silver Ferns took a 28-27 lead into the break.

Imo Allison and Housby were connecting beautifully, while goal attack Lois Pearson added to New Zealand's woes in a devastating third quarter as the Vitality Roses pushed ahead 45-40.

The visitors maintained their lead in the final quarter to seal a superb success with Liv Tchine shining bright with 41 goals from 46 attempts.

"We've been on New Zealand soil and won a series in the first two matches and were made to work incredibly hard for that," said Thirlby. "It makes it all the more satisfying. I couldn't be more proud of the way the girls found a way to get back in that game.

"We knew the way the Silver Ferns would come out. Everyone tells me they would have done their homework, we had as well, and to have done it with this team is quite an incredible achievement really. We've brought more experienced sides here previously and not been able to find a way so it's a really impressive one and it means a lot."

Vitality Roses head coach Jess Thirlby says her side's stunning 59-55 fightback against New Zealand to seal the Taini Jamison Trophy is an 'incredible achievement'

The Vitality Roses were 1-0 up after a narrow one-goal win in Sunday's series opener, where England held on in the final quarter to claim an epic 59-58 victory.

The tight success follows England's win by the same margin against New Zealand in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup earlier this year and a hard-fought series between the two nations in 2023.

Tale of the Tape

Vitality Roses fixtures and results (all live on Sky Sports)

September 19 - Australia 70-57 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 22 - Australia 59-61 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 25 - Australia 69-56 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

September 29 - New Zealand 58-59 England - Report | Highlights | Full repeat

October 2 - New Zealand 55-59 England - Full repeat

October 6 - New Zealand vs England, third Test, Invercargill - Live from 7.35am

